Every Look From the SI Swimsuit 2025 Runway Show at Swim Week
Swim Week was in full swing in Miami, Fla., this weekend, and the SI Swimsuit runway show was the main event.
A mix of SI Swimsuit staples, celebrity guests and Swim Search finalists took to the catwalk while modeling all of the hottest trends for summer, ranging from designer animal print bikinis to plunging one-pieces to denim chaps and everything in between.
Check out all of the models and runway looks below!
Achieng Agutu
Agutu channeled western chic is an all-black bikini from the brand Bain de Minuit, accessorizing with a matching cowboy hat. The two-time SI Swimsuit model also sported a leopard print suit.
View Agutu’s runway gallery here!
Ali Truwit
The Paralympic medalist is in her element when she’s wearing swimwear. Truwit rocked an Andi Bagus embellished bikini for one look and a DENIMCRATIC two-piece suit with a Zandria hat in another.
View Truwit’s runway gallery here!
Alix Earle
Earle put her washboard abs on full display while walking the catwalk in a Nessy Swimwear polka dot number, as well as a plunging monokini by Andi Bags.
View Earle’s runway gallery here!
Bethenny Frankel
In her Swim Week debut, Frankel wore a DENIMCRATIC swimsuit with a Zandria cowboy hat. In another look, The Real Housewives star sported a magenta Toxic Sadie bikini covered by a sheer black sarong. She also modeled a Norma Kamali printed one-piece paired with a stack of bangle bracelets.
View Frankel’s runway gallery here!
Camille Kostek
Kostek repped a plunging LSPACE fringed suit and finished the look with a leopard print Zandria cowboy hat, as well as a western-inspired belt and matching sarong.
View Kostek’s runway gallery here!
Denise Bidot
Bidot was bold and bright, rocking a PQ Swim yellow ruffled bikini. In another look, she donned a gorgeous printed triangle two-piece from L’animal.
View Bidot’s runway gallery here!
Ellie Thumann
Thumann sported two polka dot looks—one from Two Fish and another from Paramidonna. The model styled the latter with a DENIMCRATIC bolero and Zandria cowboy hat.
View Thumann’s runway gallery here!
Ilona Maher
The second-ever SI Swimsuit digital cover model was radiant in red, wearing a Heavy Manners string bikini with stacked belts. She also donned a Matte Collection swimsuit for her first SI Swimsuit runway.
View Maher’s runway gallery here!
Jasmine Sanders
The SI Swimsuit Legend sported three looks during Saturday night’s event, including swimsuits from Toxic Sadie and Ola Vida. She paired the Toxic Sadie embellished bikini with a Zandria cowboy hat.
View Sanders’s runway gallery here!
Jena Sims
SI Swimsuit’s newest Rookie of the Year donned a red polka dot number from Lybethras along with a high-cut monokini from HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
View Sims’s runway gallery here!
Jordan Chiles
The Olympic gymnast turned SI Swimsuit 2025 cover model channeled her Houston roots with a white Ola Vida string suit and Zandria hat. She also sported an abstract Jean Paul Gautier ensemble on the runway.
View Chiles’s runway gallery here!
Katie Austin
In one look, Austin repped a Toxie Sadie string polka dot bikini. In a second, she paired an Ola Vida plaid triangle swimsuit with a cowboy hat.
View Austin’s runway gallery here!
Lauren Chan
The 2025 cover girl wore all black for one look, pairing a Bromelia one-piece suit with Elissa Poppy chaps and a textured Zandria cowboy hat. She also rocked a halter neck JMP The Label monokini.
View Chan’s runway gallery here!
Midge Purce
The Gotham FC forward went green for her debut walk on the SI Swimsuit runway, wearing a patterned olive triangle bikini from Tropic of C. For her second walk, she donned a white and black two-piece by Bad N Bare.
View Purce’s runway gallery here!
Nicole Williams English
Styling a Frankies Bikinis swimsuit with a Zara belt and Zandria cowboy hat, the brand staple strutted down the runway in style. Williams English also donned a Heavy Manners leopard print bikini for her second look.
View Williams English’s runway gallery here!
Olivia Dunne
In a look made for a cover girl, Dunne paired a zebra print suit with a cropped SI Swimsuit t-shirt, both from Oh Polly. She also stunned in a Heidi Fish strappy monokini.
View Dunne’s runway gallery here!
Penny Lane
Lane repped denim-on-denim with a Two Fish triangle bikini under DENIMCRATIC chaps. The model also wore a ruffled Heidi Fish bikini in Miami.
View Lane’s runway gallery here!
Remi Bader
For her debut SI Swimsuit runway, Bader rocked a Streets Ahead belt over an MC2 Saint Barth western-style suit. She completed the look with a zebra print cowboy hat from Zandria. In a separate look, Bader repped a leopard print Skatie bikini on the catwalk.
View Bader’s runway gallery here!
Stassi Schroeder
The reality TV star sported a Frankies Bikinis contrasting polka dot swimsuit. For her second look, she traded the spots for snakeskin in a swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear.
View Schroeder’s runway gallery here!
XANDRA
The DJ and model gave us perfect summertime inspiration in a staple black and white spotted swimsuit. On the runway, the Ohio native was the cutest cowgirl pairing a western-inspired hat with a red suit and a chunky belt.
View XANDRA’s runway gallery here!
Ally Mason
Wearing a Heidi Fish blue and white spotted swimsuit with a matching headband for one look and a green two-piece for the other, the Swim Search finalist strutted her stuff on the runway.
View Mason’s runway gallery here!
Dominique Ruotolo
The Swim Search finalist graced the runway in a string Tropic of C swimsuit and Adriana Degreas retro bikini for her first event with the brand.
View Ruotolo’s runway gallery here!
Jilly Anais
A two-time Swim Week star, Anais rocked a string swimsuit from Lybethras in her return to the runway—this time as a Swim Search finalist. She also donned a strapless Roxy bikini paired with a DENIMCRATIC bolero and Zandria hat.
View Anais’s runway gallery here!
Leticia Martinez
Martinez donned a butter yellow bikini from Two Fish and a high-cut one-piece during her Swim Week debut in Miami.
View Martinez’s runway gallery here!
Raeann Langas
Langas was red-hot on the runway, sporting a Sienna Swim triangle bikini and a stunning Skatie one-piece for the Swim Search finalist’s debut runway show with SI Swimsuit.
View Langas’s runway gallery here!
Tunde Oyeneyin
Oyeneyin looked jaw-dropping in a striking yellow Andi Bagus one-piece and cherry print bikini from Oh Polly as she graced the SI Swimsuit runway for the very first time.