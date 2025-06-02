Swimsuit

Every Look From the SI Swimsuit 2025 Runway Show at Swim Week

Check out what all of the models wore on the catwalk at W South Beach.

Bailey Colon

Achieng Agutu, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Dunne
Achieng Agutu, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Dunne / John Parra/Getty Images

Swim Week was in full swing in Miami, Fla., this weekend, and the SI Swimsuit runway show was the main event.

A mix of SI Swimsuit staples, celebrity guests and Swim Search finalists took to the catwalk while modeling all of the hottest trends for summer, ranging from designer animal print bikinis to plunging one-pieces to denim chaps and everything in between.

Check out all of the models and runway looks below!

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Agutu channeled western chic is an all-black bikini from the brand Bain de Minuit, accessorizing with a matching cowboy hat. The two-time SI Swimsuit model also sported a leopard print suit.

Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Agutu’s runway gallery here!

Ali Truwit

Ali Truwit
Ali Trwuit / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The Paralympic medalist is in her element when she’s wearing swimwear. Truwit rocked an Andi Bagus embellished bikini for one look and a DENIMCRATIC two-piece suit with a Zandria hat in another.

Ali Truwit
Ali Truwit / Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

View Truwit’s runway gallery here!

Alix Earle

Alix Earle
Alix Earle / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Earle put her washboard abs on full display while walking the catwalk in a Nessy Swimwear polka dot number, as well as a plunging monokini by Andi Bags.

Alix Earle
Alix Earle / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Earle’s runway gallery here!

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show 2025
Bethenny Frankel at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show 2025 / John Parra/Getty Images

In her Swim Week debut, Frankel wore a DENIMCRATIC swimsuit with a Zandria cowboy hat. In another look, The Real Housewives star sported a magenta Toxic Sadie bikini covered by a sheer black sarong. She also modeled a Norma Kamali printed one-piece paired with a stack of bangle bracelets.

Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Frankel’s runway gallery here!

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Kostek repped a plunging LSPACE fringed suit and finished the look with a leopard print Zandria cowboy hat, as well as a western-inspired belt and matching sarong.

View Kostek’s runway gallery here!

Denise Bidot

Denise Bidot
Denise Bidot / John Parra/Getty Images

Bidot was bold and bright, rocking a PQ Swim yellow ruffled bikini. In another look, she donned a gorgeous printed triangle two-piece from L’animal.

Denise Bidot
Denise Bidot / John Parra/Getty Images

View Bidot’s runway gallery here!

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Thumann sported two polka dot looks—one from Two Fish and another from Paramidonna. The model styled the latter with a DENIMCRATIC bolero and Zandria cowboy hat.

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Thumann’s runway gallery here!

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The second-ever SI Swimsuit digital cover model was radiant in red, wearing a Heavy Manners string bikini with stacked belts. She also donned a Matte Collection swimsuit for her first SI Swimsuit runway.

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher / Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

View Maher’s runway gallery here!

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The SI Swimsuit Legend sported three looks during Saturday night’s event, including swimsuits from Toxic Sadie and Ola Vida. She paired the Toxic Sadie embellished bikini with a Zandria cowboy hat.

Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Sanders’s runway gallery here!

Jena Sims

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit’s newest Rookie of the Year donned a red polka dot number from Lybethras along with a high-cut monokini from HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.

Jena Sims
Jena Sims / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Sims’s runway gallery here!

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The Olympic gymnast turned SI Swimsuit 2025 cover model channeled her Houston roots with a white Ola Vida string suit and Zandria hat. She also sported an abstract Jean Paul Gautier ensemble on the runway.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Chiles’s runway gallery here!

Katie Austin

Katie Austin
Katie Austin / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

In one look, Austin repped a Toxie Sadie string polka dot bikini. In a second, she paired an Ola Vida plaid triangle swimsuit with a cowboy hat.

Katie Austin
Katie Austin / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Austin’s runway gallery here!

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The 2025 cover girl wore all black for one look, pairing a Bromelia one-piece suit with Elissa Poppy chaps and a textured Zandria cowboy hat. She also rocked a halter neck JMP The Label monokini.

Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Chan’s runway gallery here!

Midge Purce

Midge Purce walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Midge Purce / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The Gotham FC forward went green for her debut walk on the SI Swimsuit runway, wearing a patterned olive triangle bikini from Tropic of C. For her second walk, she donned a white and black two-piece by Bad N Bare.

Midge Purce walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Midge Purce / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Purce’s runway gallery here!

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Styling a Frankies Bikinis swimsuit with a Zara belt and Zandria cowboy hat, the brand staple strutted down the runway in style. Williams English also donned a Heavy Manners leopard print bikini for her second look.

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English / John Parra/Getty Images

View Williams English’s runway gallery here!

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show 2025
Olivia Dunne at the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show 2025 / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

In a look made for a cover girl, Dunne paired a zebra print suit with a cropped SI Swimsuit t-shirt, both from Oh Polly. She also stunned in a Heidi Fish strappy monokini.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

View Dunne’s runway gallery here!

Penny Lane

Penny Lane
Penny Lane / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Lane repped denim-on-denim with a Two Fish triangle bikini under DENIMCRATIC chaps. The model also wore a ruffled Heidi Fish bikini in Miami.

Penny Lane
Penny Lane / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Lane’s runway gallery here!

Remi Bader

Remi Bader walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Remi Bader walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show / John Parra/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

For her debut SI Swimsuit runway, Bader rocked a Streets Ahead belt over an MC2 Saint Barth western-style suit. She completed the look with a zebra print cowboy hat from Zandria. In a separate look, Bader repped a leopard print Skatie bikini on the catwalk.

Remi Bader
Remi Bader / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Bader’s runway gallery here!

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Stassi Schroeder / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The reality TV star sported a Frankies Bikinis contrasting polka dot swimsuit. For her second look, she traded the spots for snakeskin in a swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear.

Stassi Schroeder walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway
Stassi Schroeder / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Schroeder’s runway gallery here!

XANDRA

XANDRA
XANDRA / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The DJ and model gave us perfect summertime inspiration in a staple black and white spotted swimsuit. On the runway, the Ohio native was the cutest cowgirl pairing a western-inspired hat with a red suit and a chunky belt.

XANDRA
XANDRA / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View XANDRA’s runway gallery here!

Ally Mason

Ally Mason walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Ally Mason / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Wearing a Heidi Fish blue and white spotted swimsuit with a matching headband for one look and a green two-piece for the other, the Swim Search finalist strutted her stuff on the runway.

Ally Mason walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Ally Mason / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Mason’s runway gallery here!

Dominique Ruotolo

Dominique Ruotolo
Dominique Ruotolo / John Parra/Getty Images

The Swim Search finalist graced the runway in a string Tropic of C swimsuit and Adriana Degreas retro bikini for her first event with the brand.

Dominique Ruotolo walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Dominique Ruotolo / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Ruotolo’s runway gallery here!

Jilly Anais

Jilly Anais walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Jilly Anais / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

A two-time Swim Week star, Anais rocked a string swimsuit from Lybethras in her return to the runway—this time as a Swim Search finalist. She also donned a strapless Roxy bikini paired with a DENIMCRATIC bolero and Zandria hat.

Jilly Anais walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Jilly Anais / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Anais’s runway gallery here!

Leticia Martinez

Leticia Martinez walk the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Leticia Martinez / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Martinez donned a butter yellow bikini from Two Fish and a high-cut one-piece during her Swim Week debut in Miami.

Leticia Martinez walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Leticia Martinez / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Martinez’s runway gallery here!

Raeann Langas

Raeann Langas walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Raeann Langas walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show / John Parra/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

Langas was red-hot on the runway, sporting a Sienna Swim triangle bikini and a stunning Skatie one-piece for the Swim Search finalist’s debut runway show with SI Swimsuit.

Raeann Langas walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Raeann Langas / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Langas’s runway gallery here!

Tunde Oyeneyin

Tunde Oyeneyin walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Tunde Oyeneyin / John Parra/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

Oyeneyin looked jaw-dropping in a striking yellow Andi Bagus one-piece and cherry print bikini from Oh Polly as she graced the SI Swimsuit runway for the very first time.

Tunde Oyeneyin walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Tunde Oyeneyin / John Parra/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

View Oyeneyin’s runway gallery here!

Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

