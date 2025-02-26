3 Spring Break-Coded Floral Bikinis Inspired by XANDRA’s Stringy Look in Belize
XANDRA has mastered the art of turning heads—both in and out of the DJ booth. The 24-year-old has quickly become a multi-hyphenate powerhouse, balancing a thriving career in music with a rising presence in the fashion and modeling worlds. After making a splash as the official DJ during SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week Runway Show in 2023, she solidified her place in the franchise as a 2024 rookie, posing for Derek Kettela in the breathtaking beaches of Belize.
While the Ohio native’s journey with the brand is a special one, the creative has been making moves long before stepping in front of the camera. She first gained recognition as a DJ while studying at the University of Miami, performing at frat parties before landing club gigs and festival spots at events like EDC Orlando and Lollapalooza. Her energetic sets and ability to read a crowd quickly set her apart, earning her a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and leading to collaborations with brands like YSL Beauty, Coach and L’Oréal Paris.
Today, with Spring Break just around the corner, we’re looking back at one of XANDRA’s many stunning red-hot looks from her debut. And nothing says tropical vacation quite like a stringy floral bikini. While the exact Heavy Manners set she wore to showcase her sculpted figure and sun-kissed glow while on set is no longer available, we’ve found three equally flirty alternatives at a variety of price points for you to shop below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Heavy Manners ‘East 10th’ Triangle Front Tie Top, $110 and Side Tie Bottoms, $115 (heavymanners.com)
This itty-bitty red and white string set features adjustable bottoms that can be worn low or high on the hips and a flirty front-tie top, exactly like the model’s Belize look. Brittany Mahomes also wore a similar version while on set of her own 2024 SI Swimsuit shoot.
Dippin' Daisy's Tropical Palm Triangle Bikini Top, $52 and Mia Tie Side Bikini Bottom, $52 (pacsun.com)
This gorgeous red and white cartoon art bikini has us nostalgic of a childhood filled with Lilo and Stitch.
Bright Swimwear Rosebud Melody Top, $40 and Rosebud Melody Bottoms, $40 (brightswimwear.com)
This beautiful rose-print black and red bikini screams romantic summer in Italy.
Last year was a whirlwind for XANDRA—completing two sold-out tours, launching her single Body Say, and traveling across the world for both work and leisure.
“XANDRA epitomizes the unapologetic fusion of beauty and talent, shattering norms as she takes the DJ world by storm,” editor in chief MJ Day said at the time of her debut. “Her unfiltered authenticity is what inspires us the most, and we're thrilled to be a part of her journey.”
It turns out the social media sensation’s star power was so clear and palpable that the musician will be making a return in the fold this May. XANDRA wrapped up her sophomore photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Jamaica last month. Read more here, shop out her stunning reveal image suit here and check out more behind the scenes content here.