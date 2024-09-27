This Classic Black Halter Swimsuit From Breanna Stewart’s SI Swimsuit Feature Will Never Go Out of Style
Two years ago, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart traded her WNBA uniform for a set of classic black swimsuits. She donned the series of styles for her SI Swimsuit photo shoot. The feature, which included the 30-year-old and a handful of other league players, took place in St. Thomas, and the styling was an ode to classic black swimwear.
We have, of course, always known that simple black swimsuits can be as much of a statement-maker as a patterned pick. After all, the silhouette can make a swimsuit just as unique as a bright hue or print can. But the WNBA photo shoot in St. Thomas only reinforced this whole idea.
After seeing the snapshots of the athletes in the tropical destination, we came to understand that sometimes, a simple pick is actually the perfect complement to an idyllic vacation. There was just something about the look of the monochromatic swimwear against the backdrop of the bright blue water that reinforced this notion.
The picks themselves were far from over-the-top in silhouette. But they (and the athletes wearing them) still managed to stand out in all of their splendor in St. Thomas. Take a look at Stewart in this halter neck set from SKATIE, for example. It’s a classic, no-frills swimsuit, and yet, it left a lasting mark on our imaginations. Two years on, we’re still thinking about it.
SKATIE Sophie Top, $65 and Bobbi Bottom Thick Band, $60 (skatie.com)
SKATIE’s halter neck top features a tie-back closure and a stunning keyhole design in front. Pair it with the ruched bottoms for the full look.
This past summer saw a real resurgence in the printed swimsuit—and the animal print swimsuit, in particular. We love a good pattern as much as the next person. In fact, many of SI Swimsuit’s photo shoots over the years have served as odes to bright, patterned swimwear styles. But we have room in our hearts (and our closets) for more than one favorite style of swimwear. And after all of the fanfare surrounding animal print bikinis this summer, we felt it only right to point out that the classics are incredibly timeless pieces that can be incorporated into your wardrobe year after year.
But, really, don’t just take our word for it—simply take a look at Stewart and her stunning SKATIE set, as well as the rest of her gallery from St. Thomas.