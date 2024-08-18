This Gorgeous Quiet Luxury-Coded Crochet One-Piece Olivia Ponton Wore Is on Sale Now
Olivia Ponton’s summer in Italy has produced the most stunning Instagram content. And, the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who has posed for the brand in Montenegro and Dominica, is keeping the posts coming. In a new carousel, the Florida native served major quiet luxury and cottagecore vibes in a super cute, unique and sophisticated white crochet one-piece featuring a super strappy open back.
The social media star paired the Meshki swimsuit with a classy gold and white watch from Fossil as she posed on a boat deck in front of a marvelous mountainous landscape in the cover snap, and was filmed expertly diving into the water in the final slide. The 22-year-old American Eagle and Alo Yoga ambassador showed off her gorgeous smile, sun-kissed glow and super toned, lean, sculpted figure in the snaps.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Meshki Marley Rose Crochet One-Piece - Ivory, $53 (meshki.us)
The fully-lined Marley one-piece features thin halter straps and the cutest rose detail at the top. The lace-up back can be tightened or loosened for extra adjustability. And, the best part is that the suit is on sale now, with an additional 20% off using “afterpay20” at checkout, bringing the total to $42.40!
“if you look closely, you can see me,” Ponton, who was featured alongside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the new film It Ends With Us, captioned the post that she shared with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.
“Beauty,” Ella Grace Mendelsohn commented.
“🍭🍭💕💕 Hottie 💓💓💐💐,” Natasha Galkina chimed.
“Finest woman alive,” one fan gushed.