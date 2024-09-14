This Marmalade Two-Piece Olivia Ponton Wore in Montenegro Is Adorned With Seashells and Beads
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton was a total natural posing for the camera for the ’22 and ’23 issues. It certainly does make sense, though. The social media sensation, who has racked up a following of 2.9 million on Instagram and 7.7 million on TikTok, has the energy, radiance and beauty of a superstar. She made that abundantly clear during her rookie feature with James Macari in Montenegro, as well as her sophomore photo shoot with Amanda Pratt in Dominica.
When the 22-year-old traveled to the Balkans for her first photo shoot with the franchise, she donned the most colorful and summer-break inspired bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces to match the breathtaking stony mountains, medieval villages and dreamy coastal beaches of the country. We’re especially in love with this earthy, sunset-inspired orange set from Andi Bagus, adorned with shells, beads, stones, gems, coins and more dangly materials, which perfectly complimented Ponton’s sun-kissed and sculpted figure.
Andi Bagus Salma Bikini, $99 (andi-bagus.com)
The double-lined spaghetti strap two piece features barely-there cheeky bottoms and an adjustable tie-string triangle top. And if you’re engaging in sporty water activities, the boho-inspired charms in the middle are easily removable. Shop more at andi-bagus.com.
Ponton, who was born and raised in Florida, uses her social media platforms to share candid bits about navigating life and relationship in her 20s. The Alo Yoga and Aerie ambassador is also a major inspiration to the young LGBTQ+ community.