This Micro Red Swimsuit Brittany Mahomes Wore in Belize Is Called ‘Itty-Bitty’ for a Reason
Brittany Mahomes brought the heat to the shores of Belize for her 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie appearance. The former professional soccer player, who is the co-owner of the KC Current NWSL team, dazzled in the breathtaking Central American country as she posed for photographer Derek Kettela. The soon-to-be mom of three, who shares her kids with Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in a series of red hot looks that perfectly juxtaposed with her platinum blonde locks and the dreamy blue waters.
We’re especially excited about the Andi Bagus bikini she wore. Grab yours below.
Andi Bagus Itty-Bitty Bikini Red, $40 (andi-bagus.com)
This daring, best-selling set features a micro triangle top and a barely-there string thong bottoms. It comes in 11 different colors and is the ideal barely-there suit for getting an even, all-around tan.
Mahomes, 29, is a certified personal trainer who is adamant about living an active lifestyle. She believes in nourishing her body with the food and self-care that it needs so that she can be the “best version” of herself.
“I think I align perfectly with SI Swimsuit’s vision because I am unapologetically always myself in any setting. I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” Mahomes said. “Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”