6 Timeless Poolside Looks That Channel Romantic ‘Dark Glam’ Vibes
Earlier this week, hairstylist to the stars Cesar Deleon Ramirez shared a few snapshots of actress Jenna Ortega to his Instagram account and wrote about a specific trend he’s noticed this fall: a 1990s-era grunge styling resurgence.
“Think intentional chaos, meaning structured silhouettes, layered textures, and undone edges. Experimenting with grunge has always been my vibe; there’s something raw and expressive about creating shape and texture that isn’t meant to be perfect,” the hairstylist wrote. “[Jenna Ortega] has been an incredible canvas and collaborator in bringing this ‘Dark Glam’ energy to life.”
Needless to say, the moment we read the phrase “Dark Glam,” we were hooked. It immediately got us to thinking about some of our fave SI Swimsuit looks from over the years that totally embody this timeless-yet-modern vibe—think Vampire Queen meets record-store shopper: a little goth, a little hipster and a lot of fashion-forward drama.
Rich, deep hues
When seeking to capture the vibe of an aesthetic, an easy place to start is the color palette. For looks reminiscent of Ortega’s take on “Dark Glam,” there’s no question that rich, deep hues in saturated jewel tones are the way to go—when you’re not opting for an all-black moment, of course.
This burgundy bikini by Myra Swim, which SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders sported for her 2023 shoot with photographer Ben Watts in Puerto Rico, certainly fits the bill when it comes to shades that feel “romantic.” While the wine tone of the two-piece may appear darker in the shadows, the rich hue is a gorgeous grunge-friendly option when soaked in golden sunlight. And speaking of golden: glittering gold accessories pair perfectly with this color, making it a must-have for the autumn.
Red not your color? Purple will do just as well! A darker tone of the popular shade—like the one seen on Olivia Dunne’s Angelys Balek two-piece during her Portugal shoot with Watts—signals radiant royalty without losing the edge that this aesthetic demands. Another way to add edge to a poolside look is to play with different cuts. While a traditional triangle bikini will never go out of style, a bandeau like Dunne’s is a fun way to spice things up.
Effortless styling
Beyond the color palette, this aesthetic also calls for an effortless “Cool Girl” factor, which can be exemplified in hair and makeup, as well as swimwear. And who doesn’t love a let-loose, wavy, rock n’ roll moment?!
When Jessie Murph joined the brand this year for a digital cover feature in Key Biscayne, Fla.—captured by photographer Derek Kettela—she rocked many vintage pieces. Still, the vintage touches to her tresses and glam might have been our favorite part. With loose curls and a lot of volume in the back, her overall aura screamed “care-free and cool,” which is a must when embodying Ortega’s “Dark Glam” style.
And Jordan Chiles was the perfect example of how to make waves—both in the water and in your hair. The 2025 cover girl sparkled in her metallic gold bikini from I.AM.GIA. on the sands of Boca Raton, Fla., for photographer Ben Horton. Her long, dark tresses were parted down the middle, giving serious Morticia Addams vibes with added pop courtesy of those piecey waves.
Drama for days (and nights)
And no “Dark Glam” look would be complete without accessories! An often overlooked aspect of poolside dressing, you can punch up any style or fit any aesthetic with a few simple touches.
You can never go wrong with a hat or headpiece, especially one designed to make a statement like the wide-brimmed Panmilli hat SI Swimsuit Legend Hunter McGrady wore for her shoot with photographer Yu Tsai in Bali. While an all-black moment may seem too straightforward, pairing a unique swimsuit featuring fun details—like this lace-up two-piece by Yandy—with a showstopping accessory is a quick and fun way to embrace those grungey-goth vibes.
Oh, you wanted to add even more drama to your look? Merge your seaside style with a luxe matching fur coat. Playing with textures and dimension, Penny Lane’s cocoa-brown With Jéan bikini layered beneath a plush coat by Ronny Kobo from her 2025 feature in Zurich, Switzerland—photographed by Kettela—is the perfect inspiration for those feminine “Dark Glam” vibes. After all, it doesn't get more glamorous than a floor-length fur coat!