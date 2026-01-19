Here’s What Megan Fox and Jessie Murph’s SI Swimsuit Shoots Have in Common
Actress Megan Fox and singer-songwriter Jessie Murph have more in common than being incredibly talented in their respective industries. The raven-haired beauties have also posed for SI Swimsuit in the past: Fox for the cover of the 2023 magazine, and Murph for our July 2025 digital cover.
Megan Fox in the Dominican Republic
Fox, known for her roles in films like Jennifer’s Body and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, traveled to the Dominican Republic for her brand debut, where she was photographed by Greg Swales. The styling on set, courtesy of Maeve Reilly, embraced plenty of shimmer, netted fabrics and unexpected materials, like tops made of polished stone and bikinis constructed of leather.
In addition to traditional swimwear and several unique beachside looks, the 39-year-old mom of four also rocked an itty-bitty cherry graphic tee while on location in the Caribbean, and it was one of her favorite looks from her entire gallery.
“I actually liked the brown look against the bamboo wall, and then I think my favorite, favorite is the cherry T-shirt,” Fox told SI Swimsuit on the red carpet during the brand’s magazine launch in New York in 2023. The Agent Provocateur ringer top read “Lick Me” with a cherry design in its center.
Jessie Murph in Key Biscayne, Fla.
Fast forward to Murph’s digital cover shoot in Key Biscayne, Fla., last summer, and cherry print made another appearance—this time in the cover shot, captured by Derek Kettela. For her feature, stylist Amanda Merten pulled a number of vintage-inspired bikini and accessories to match the 21-year-old singer’s aesthetic. An off-the-shoulder white Adriana Degreas top printed with cherries was paired with bright red terry boyshort swim bottoms by Juicy Couture for Murph’s cover look.
While you’d never know it based on the confident aura she portrayed on set, her SI Swimsuit digital cover was the artist’s first-ever fashion shoot. “I mean, who wouldn't want to do that?” Murph said at the time. “Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is so iconic. It was a no-brainer.”
Other cherry print swimwear moments from SI Swimsuit models
Fox and Murph are far from the only women who make up the SI Swimsuit family to rock cherry print garments. Just last week, brand legend Brooks Nader opted for a cropped cherry tee moment that brought to mind the style from Fox’s shoot.
And last May, before she was named winner of the 2025 Swim Search, Tunde Oyeneyin strutted the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week in a cherry print string bikini by Oh Polly.