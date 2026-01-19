Swimsuit

Here’s What Megan Fox and Jessie Murph’s SI Swimsuit Shoots Have in Common

Though both talented women have been featured on the cover of our print and digital issues, respectively, the similarities don’t stop there.

Cara O’Bleness

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated and Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Actress Megan Fox and singer-songwriter Jessie Murph have more in common than being incredibly talented in their respective industries. The raven-haired beauties have also posed for SI Swimsuit in the past: Fox for the cover of the 2023 magazine, and Murph for our July 2025 digital cover.

Megan Fox in the Dominican Republic

Fox, known for her roles in films like Jennifer’s Body and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, traveled to the Dominican Republic for her brand debut, where she was photographed by Greg Swales. The styling on set, courtesy of Maeve Reilly, embraced plenty of shimmer, netted fabrics and unexpected materials, like tops made of polished stone and bikinis constructed of leather.

In addition to traditional swimwear and several unique beachside looks, the 39-year-old mom of four also rocked an itty-bitty cherry graphic tee while on location in the Caribbean, and it was one of her favorite looks from her entire gallery.

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Top: Agent Provocateur. Swim Bottoms: GCDS. Earrings: Jacquie Aiche. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

“I actually liked the brown look against the bamboo wall, and then I think my favorite, favorite is the cherry T-shirt,” Fox told SI Swimsuit on the red carpet during the brand’s magazine launch in New York in 2023. The Agent Provocateur ringer top read “Lick Me” with a cherry design in its center.

Jessie Murph in Key Biscayne, Fla.

Fast forward to Murph’s digital cover shoot in Key Biscayne, Fla., last summer, and cherry print made another appearance—this time in the cover shot, captured by Derek Kettela. For her feature, stylist Amanda Merten pulled a number of vintage-inspired bikini and accessories to match the 21-year-old singer’s aesthetic. An off-the-shoulder white Adriana Degreas top printed with cherries was paired with bright red terry boyshort swim bottoms by Juicy Couture for Murph’s cover look.

Jessie Murph was photographed by Derek Kettela in Key Biscayne, Fla. Top by Adriana Degreas. Swimsuit by Juicy Couture. Heels by Jeffrey Campbell. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

While you’d never know it based on the confident aura she portrayed on set, her SI Swimsuit digital cover was the artist’s first-ever fashion shoot. “I mean, who wouldn't want to do that?” Murph said at the time. “Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is so iconic. It was a no-brainer.”

Other cherry print swimwear moments from SI Swimsuit models

Fox and Murph are far from the only women who make up the SI Swimsuit family to rock cherry print garments. Just last week, brand legend Brooks Nader opted for a cropped cherry tee moment that brought to mind the style from Fox’s shoot.

And last May, before she was named winner of the 2025 Swim Search, Tunde Oyeneyin strutted the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week in a cherry print string bikini by Oh Polly.

Tunde Oyeneyin / John Parra/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

