This Chic, $40 White One-Piece Brooks Nader Wore in Bermuda Is a Total Steal
Brooks Nader may be a seven-time SI Swimsuit star, but one of her many dazzling SI Swim looks from this year’s magazine proves she’s got an eye for affordable finds too.
While posing for the 2025 issue on the serene shores of Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts, the Louisiana native stunned in a classic white one-piece from That’s So Fetch. The suit, called the Beau One Piece, retails for just $39.99—making it one of the most budget-friendly picks featured in the fold this year. And, now it‘s on our Labor Day shopping list.
The flattering halter-neck style features a scoop neckline, open back and adjustable ties, offering just the right amount of support and skin-baring. With double lining, the design balances practicality with style, making it ideal for beach hangs, tropical vacations or poolside lounging.
The crisp white hue popped against Nader’s sun-kissed glow and the soft turquoise water, proving that timeless minimalism always wins.
This marks Nader’s seventh consecutive year appearing in SI Swimsuit since winning the franchise’s Swim Search open casting call in 2019. The 28-year-old has posed everywhere from Bali and Mexico to Montenegro and the Bahamas over the years, and landed her first solo cover in 2023 after a stunning shoot in the Dominican Republic.
In 2024, she joined 26 icons in the brand’s 60th anniversary Legends spread. For this year’s edition, Nader delivered yet another standout set of images that balanced beachy elegance with confident edge.
The Beau One Piece was styled by SI fashion editors Liz Wentworth and Margot Zamet, who leaned into neutral tones, natural textures and body-hugging silhouettes for Nader’s Bermuda shoot. Simple suits like this one were paired with glam touches—dangly statement earrings, glowy skin and tousled waves—for a vibe that felt effortless yet elevated.
Outside of her modeling career, Nader has had a headline-making year. After competing on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, she launched several brand partnerships, including one with U by Kotex that turned a viral period mishap into a clever red carpet moment, and now she’s stepping into the reality TV space. Her new show Love Thy Nader premieres Aug. 26 on Freeform and follows Brooks and her three sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland, as they navigate life in New York City.
But no matter where she is, on set or off duty, Nader is always serving looks and confidence.