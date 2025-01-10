WNBA Legend Breanna Stewart Stunned in This Sleek Black Keyhole Cut-Out Set in St. Thomas
Breanna Stewart traded her basketball jersey for sleek black bikinis on the shores of St. Thomas in 2022. The 30-year-old athlete made her SI Swimsuit debut alongside fellow WNBA icons Sue Bird, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper. The stunning feature, captured by photographer Laretta Houston, showcased a group of female athletes redefining the intersection of strength, beauty and confidence.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist dazzled in a series of edgy black swimsuits. We’re still thinking about this stunning sleek set from SKATIE Swim she wore.
SKATIE Sophie Top - Black, $65 and Bobbi Bottom Thick Band - Black, $60 (skatie.com)
This stylish keyhole cut-out top is supportive and super flattering, offering just the right amount of skin while still leaving something to the imagination. The stringy cheeky bottoms feature adjustable straps and a ruched center for super customizable coverage. Shop more at skatie.com.
The two-time WNBA MVP and four-time NCAA champion is not only a basketball powerhouse but also a trailblazer in the larger sports industry. The New York native, who led the Liberty to their first WNBA championship title in franchise history last year, co-founded Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 basketball league designed to offer a competitive alternative to playing overseas during the WNBA off-season. Backed by investor and soccer star Alex Morgan, the league is breaking boundaries by providing players with the highest average salary in professional women’s sports leagues and giving all 30 women equity in the company.
Stewart uses her platform to advocate for female athletes, social justice reform and equality and is dedicated to increasing media representation and opportunities for women in sports while fostering a more inclusive future both on and off the court.
“Media coverage is so important for women in sports. We’re continuing to trend in the right direction [in women’s basketball] but we need to be seen and heard and be highlighted on a daily,” the mom of two, who shares her kids Theo and Ruby with wife Marta Xargay said. “I think that’s what we’re missing, the next step where people are like constantly seeing us all the time in the spotlight, out of the spotlight, what are we doing. It’s continuing to grow, even from when I came in the WNBA in 2016. We have a long way to go, but it’s definitely positive news.”