XANDRA Owns Summer in Bold Black Swimsuit, More Stylish Looks
XANDRA is enjoying summer and has the photos to prove it. The 24-year-old DJ and two-time SI Swimsuit model took to Instagram this week to share behind the scenes looks at her life lately, including a gorgeous selfie, swimsuit and moments with friends. When you look this good, how could you not have fun?
Reminding her 610,000 followers how undeniable her face card is, XANDRA opened up her latest photo dump with a close-up shot of her, flaunting her stunning blue eyes and sweet freckles. With her hair styled in voluminous loose beach waves and a soft glam, her smolder accentuates her natural beauty.
See XANDRA’s post here.
Posing with friends like Zoe Hendricks, Mia Martini and Karina Revilla, the Miami-based content creator shined in a variety of different looks, all ideal for summer. But none are as perfect for warm-weather days as the look in the third slide in her carousel, seeing XANDRA pose in a sultry black thong one-piece swimsuit from Vesey.
Channel your inner XANDRA by purchasing the Blair One Piece ($95) from Vesey.
Other looks in XANDRA’s photo dump include the most feminine, pretty red two-piece set, consisting of a halter-neck crop top in the form of a flower and a matching mini skirt with a large flower appliqué on the side.
We love to see XANDRA continue to thrive as she celebrates her success, both in front of the camera and behind the DJ booth. In addition to returning to SI Swimsuit this year for the 2025 issue, posing for Yu Tsai in Jamaica, the Ohio native also strutted down the catwalk for a third consecutive year at the brand’s runway show in Miami, Fla., in May. In June, she made Forbes’s list of the 2025 Top Creators.
“I am very much on the market,” XANDRA recently shared with People. “Right now, I’m at a place in my career where I’m pouring everything into it. I honestly don’t know if I could handle a relationship at this moment — I just want to have fun.”
XANDRA had previously been linked to football player Danny Amendola, though she’s making it clear that she’s riding solo at the moment. “I was thinking about it, and there’s no way I’d be where I am today if I had a man weighing me down,” she continued.
If being single and focusing on her career means she’s prioritizing her happiness, we couldn’t be more for that.