XANDRA and Suni Lee Dazzle in Distinct Fiery Red Looks For Raising Cane’s NYFW Event
Leave it to Raising Cane’s to make New York Fashion Week extra crispy. The chicken-finger empire took over The Standard High Line yesterday morning with a runway show that fused food, and—most unexpectedly—fashion.
TikTok creator Joe Ando-Hirsh transformed Cane’s icons—the red cup, Cane’s Sauce, even the Mothership restaurant—into couture gowns worn by Brooks Nader, Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek, Olandria Carthen and Ciara Miller.
SI Swimsuit reunion
It was also a total SI Swimsuit family affair!
Nader, Dunne and Kostek hit the runway in Cane’s-inspired couture, while Olivia Ponton and Ellie Thumann sat front row. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, who made her debut in the 2025 magazine, and Miami-based DJ XANDRA, a two-time brand star, leaned into the fiery theme as attendees with two standout red looks that stole the show.
Suni Lee
Lee opted for a strapless scarlet mini dress with a playful doll-like silhouette. Front flap welt pockets added a chic twist, while a cinched waist emphasized her toned frame. She paired the piece with sleek white pointed-toe pumps.
A glittering tennis necklace drew attention to her collarbones and décolletage, and her makeup was polished yet fresh: glowing skin, rosy cheeks, sparkling pink gloss and her signature straight black hair parted down the center.
XANDRA
XANDRA went for a modern, sultry take. She wore a crisp white micro-mini skirt with an oversized red button-down shirt, left partly unbuttoned for a flash of skin. Cinched at the waist, the look balanced structure with ease.
Black pointed-toe heels gave the outfit a sharp finish. She styled her long blonde hair in voluminous waves, tucking one side behind her ear to showcase chunky statement gold earrings. Fresh, glowing glam and a stack of luxe rings completed her fashion-forward ensemble.
Raising Cane’s pulls out all the stops
Guests were treated to Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, cocktails and a view of the High Line as models brought the brand’s signature flavor to life. IPSY, the event’s official beauty partner, kept the runway cast looking radiant and sent attendees home with glam-filled gift bags.
The couture gowns will live beyond the catwalk, too. Beginning today, Ando-Hirsh’s one-of-a-kind Cane’s creations will be displayed in the Raising Cane’s Times Square Global Flagship windows for the remainder of Fashion Week.
From couture chicken-finger gowns to fiery red mini dresses, Raising Cane’s managed to blend food and fashion with a dash of New York glamour. And Suni Lee and XANDRA proved that when it comes to statement dressing, red is always the boldest move.