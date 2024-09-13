Xandra Pohl and Shay Mitchell Are Turning Button-Downs Into Mini Dresses This Fall
New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped up. In addition to the incredible runway shows and the fabulous after-parties, what we appreciate most about the event is the materialization of fall fashion trends. After all, when you gather some of the best-dressed celebrities in one place at one time, you’re bound to create a hotbed of fabulous and innovative fashion.
That’s exactly what we’ve found in some of Shay Mitchell and Xandra Pohl’s latest looks. While they have always been, in our eyes, excellent sources of stying inspiration, there’s just something about their recent New York City looks that we can’t get over. Over the course of the last week, both dressed up for various big city events with (seemingly) the same idea in mind: turning button-downs into mini dresses. The styling for each was unique in its own way—and consequently eye-catching.
To her purple-blue button-down, Pohl added a thick leather belt with an oversized silver buckle, cinching the shirt at the waist and giving the look a touch more dimension. She rounded out the style with oversized silver hoops and a brown leather handbag to match the belt.
Though she started with the same base (a button-down shirt), Mitchell’s look was of a totally different stripe. Overtop her blue and white striped button-down, she wore a white cable knit sweater and a light tan trench coat. To that, she added a black leather handbag and black boots with white tall socks.
Both shirts were, in our humble opinion, expertly styled. But Pohl and Mitchell each added their own unique touches to make the fall trend their own.