Xandra Pohl Takes Over EDC in Oversized T-Shirt, Short Shorts and Tall Boots
Xandra Pohl lit up Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) over the weekend and we’re obsessed with how happy she looks in her latest Instagram photo dump. The SI Swimsuit rookie, who posed for the 2024 issue one year after she first connected with the brand as the official DJ of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week, nailed her set and her outfit at the electronic dance music festival.
The 24-year-old flaunted her super sculpted figure and edgy chic sense of style in an oversized boxy black T-shirt, micro shorts and chunky knee-high leather boots. She accessorized with tons of bracelets, several rings, dangly diamond earrings and her signature perfectly slicked-back high pony. Pohl kept her glam simple and fresh, including a glowy base, feathered brows, peachy-pink blush and glossy nude lips.
“@edc_orlando ily… thanks for having me <3,” the Ohio native who now lives in Miami where she went to college captioned the Nov. 12 carousel. In the cover snap, she sat backstage on some metal stairs covered in colorful tape and held her face in her hands, flashing her adorable bright smile. In other pics, she showed off the massive audience from a pic while she was on stage. She also included two slides of signs from the audience, reading “I ❤️ Hot Dads” and “Team XANDRA” with tons of cut-outs of her face, including pics from her photo shoot in Belize with Derek Kettela this year.
“you>,” BFF and fellow SI Swim alum Olivia Ponton commented.
“so sick!!✨💫,” Paris Hilinski exclaimed.
“Keep it goinggggg,” Morgan Dall wrote.
“Post the full set🙏,” one fan begged.
“Watching you live out your dreams 🥹>>>,” another gushed.
“my idol,” someone else declared.
“Your set was amazinggggg😍😍😍,” one person chimed.
Pohl has been creating waves in the male-dominated DJ industry, embarking on two cross-country tours, releasing her debut single “Body Say” and performing at major festivals like Lollapalooza and at major venues like Surf Lodge and Ushuaïa Ibiza, this year alone. We can’t wait to see what 2025 holds for her, and one thing’s for sure, she’s got a lifelong fan and listener in us!
“The first place I ever played at in Miami was a fraternity tailgate. I went to the guys with my little computer and backpack, and said I was there to DJ. One thought I was lying. I was like, ‘Give me five minutes and I will blow you away.’ I finally played, and that guy was shocked that I could actually do it,” she shared. “I still go up to clubs sometimes, and people don’t believe I’m there to DJ. When girls reach out to me now and want to break into the scene, I’m like, ‘You can do whatever you want. You’ve just got to be a boss ass b---- and don’t take anything from anyone.’”