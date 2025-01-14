Xandra Pohl Masters Feminine Golf Fashion in White Tank, Gray Pleated Mini Skirt With Sydney Thomas and Gia Duddy
Xandra Pohl, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie who Derek Kettela photographed for a remarkable series of photos in 2024 in Belize, has dropped yet another certified Instagram banger of a post and, of course, an unmistakably dope outfit perfect for the upcoming spring/summer season.
Starting from the very top, Pohl sports a white Nike cap with a black logo to pop out. Paired with the white cap is a simple white camisole tank top, fitted to show off her toned body. Working on down, the pro DJ switches up on what could’ve just been an all-white outfit, opting to pair this ‘fit with a pale gray pleated tennis skirt that stops just above her knees. Finishing off, Pohl puts on a pair of striped crew-length white socks and spotless white platform sneakers.
This look should serve as serious inspo for those looking to follow a sporty vibe this year as it is a style that seldom goes out of style. Additionally, this ensemble is simple enough that it’s easy to emulate, without being too plain. All in all, the style is very flexible for any and every day under the warm sun playing gold or spent inside with girls as amazing as Pohl’s golf partners, ring girl Sydney Thomas and influencer Gia Duddy. The trio stepped out at the Floridian Yacht and Golf Club for an event hosted by Mr. October Foundation.
“let’s play,” Pohl wrote in her caption shared with her 472,000 followers.
The 24-year-old Ohio native took to her Instagram story to share where she got every single item of the look. Per her story, fans can get the cap from Nike for $26, the pleated skirt from Montce for $142 or from Revolve for $100 and the white tank top from Beyond Yoga for $70.
Along with her time on the golf course, vacations to beautiful locations like Aspen and making a big name for herself in the world of electronic music, Pohl’s love life has been making headlines over the past year.
According to People Magazine, Pohl and former NFL player Danny Amendola were first romantically linked in June 2024 when Barstool Sports founder and former BFFs podcast host Dave Portnoy not-so-subtly spilled tea on the pairing.
“So Xandra is dating Danny Amendola,” Portnoy claimed at the time. “I don’t know if dating is the right word. Well, I was there. They’re together. Yeah, we saw it in action. Although that’s like in your face dating… She was sitting with [Rob] Gronkowski and Camille [Kostek].”
In September, Pohl lent support to Amendola during the premiere of Dancing With the Stars Season 33, sitting next to the mother of the former Houston Texans player. While speaking to E! News, Amendola called the model a “friend,” before adding that his “mom loves her.”
With Pohl getting the stamp of approval from Amendola’s mother, it’s no wonder fans are still curious if these two are more than platonic or not.
As fans wait for more potential tea on Pohl and Amendola’s rumored pairing, the photos of her stunning outfits on social media are enough.