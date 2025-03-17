XANDRA’s Red Hot Looks From Her SI Swimsuit Rookie Shoot Scream Spring and Summer
We’re now just days until the official start of spring and I don’t know about you, but this winter went by so slowly for me. While we absolutely love following along with cold-weather fashion trends here at SI Swimsuit, spring and summer clothes—specifically swimwear—are much more our forte. As we look ahead to the spring and summer seasons of 2025, we have so much to look forward to. From new styles to tried and true colors and patterns, we are so ready for warm weather and the opportunity to browse and shop for more swimsuits.
Looking back to the 2024 magazine, there are so many swimsuits that will just be as on-trend this year. And when we think of hot weather, we also think of bold, bright colors. XANDRA’s rookie shoot in Belize is a great example of that, as the 24-year-old professional DJ and social media influencer channeled Baywatch vibes and an all-around red hot summer aesthetic with her beach pics.
Captured by photographer Derek Kettela, XANDRA made a serious case for red swimsuits never going out of style. The color is so flattering on any body type or complexion, and her first-ever feature with the magazine is making us count down the days until spring begins—if we weren’t already doing so. Repping brands like Frankies Bikinis, Elissa Poppy and more, the model, who will also appear in the 2025 magazine, was positively breathtaking.
With a rookie photo shoot as stunning as this one, it should come as no surprise that it’s one we frequent often. As mentioned, XANDRA has returned for her second year in 2025, posing for photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica in January. We won’t be sharing her full gallery of images until the magazine releases in May, but the sneak peek first official image is simply jaw-dropping.
XANDRA has been part of the SI Swimsuit family for years now, serving as DJ at the brand’s show during Miami Swim Week in 2023, where she also made a surprise appearance on the runway.
“The legacy that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has made, obviously in the first 60 years, has been monumental in not just the industry and the world, but also to all the young girls looking up to all the models of all shapes, sizes, races, whatever it is,” XANDRA said while on set for her rookie shoot last year. “We are all beautiful [and deserve to be] confident in our own bodies. I feel like that is the best legacy you could ever leave.”
XANDRA continues to thrive in her music career, most recently releasing her single “Feel Good” in February and performing at a party for JBL at SXSW last week.