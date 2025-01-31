XANDRA Is Positively Ethereal in Ivory Bikini With Gold Accents for SI Swimsuit Return
As SI Swimsuit continues to welcome new additions to the brand for its upcoming 2025 issue, we’re also so excited to celebrate returning models who will grace the pages of the magazine once more. Because of her amazing talent, personality and beauty—inside and out—the brand couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome back the incredible Alexandra “XANDRA” Pohl, who is on set with photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica right now. The professional DJ and content creator made her debut with the brand in 2024, featured as a rookie when photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
XANDRA, who started DJing in high school and went on to perform at frat parties and local clubs during her college days at the University of Miami, has over one million followers across TikTok and Instagram and landed on the 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 list alongside fellow incredible musical artists like Chappell Roan and Shaboozey. Headlining two solo tours in 2024 and releasing two singles, the 24-year-old Ohio native is just getting started.
SI Swimsuit is so excited to have XANDRA back with the brand for the 2025 issue, and though her full gallery of images will be released at a later date, we’re sharing the first official pic with our readers today, along with some fun behind the scenes peeks at her photo shoot. Rocking a feminine and flattering ivory two-piece from Lybethras, XANDRA was the picture of angelic elegance while posing against the tropical palm tree backdrop.
The swimsuit, featuring elevated gold accents, and is perfect for any trip in any location. XANDRA accessorized with a matching thick bangle bracelet and held matching sunglasses in her hands as she posed for Tsai’s lens.
“We are back babbbyyyy,” XANDRA captioned a video from the SI Swimsuit set shared on her Instagram story this morning. Stay tuned to the brand’s IG for more sneak peeks from her Jamaica shoot.
While on set for her rookie photo shoot last year, XANDRA noted the difficulties she faces working in a male-dominated industry. As she’s become more popular on social media, she’s been judged for pursuing a career in DJing. “Some common misconceptions I think people have about me is that because of the way I look or the way that I act means that I have an inability to do something,” she shared. “Especially with DJing, being a female in this industry, it has been a lot to kind of break into it. And coming out of this, I just want people to know [that] I love who I am. I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing, and I’m confident about it, and I’m passionate about it.”
The sky is truly the limit for XANDRA and we love to see her shine.