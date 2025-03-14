SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Ashley Graham’s Going to Broadway, Maggie Rawlins’s ‘White Lotus’ Debut and More
There is never a dull moment in the life of an SI Swimsuit model, and this week proved not to be any different. From Ashley Graham’s major news about heading to Broadway and Maggie Rawlins’s White Lotus debut to Olivia Culpo’s big announcement that she and husband Christian McCaffrey are going to be parents, it was amazing news all around.
Kate Love had her first outing since welcoming her and Kevin Love’s second daughter while XANDRA continues to entertain the masses with her deejay set. Keep scrolling for all the action from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family.
Ashley Graham
Having manifested this since 2019, Ashley Graham is headed to Broadway! “I can’t believe I’m finally able to share that I’m making my Broadway debut in @chicagomusical! I’ll be playing THE Roxie Hart (!!) at the Ambassador Theatre from Tuesday, April 15, through Sunday, May 25—EEEEK!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I wrote this down on my vision board back in 2019… be careful what you wish for, because dreams do come true. See you on Broadway!!!”
Olivia Culpo
In several Instagram posts and stories, Olivia Culpo shared that she is expecting her first child with husband Christian McCaffrey. In two beautiful posts, she showed off her growing baby bump alongside her husband. Through her Instagram Stories, she also mentioned how she was excited to finally be able to work out as she couldn’t even go for walks the first four months of pregnancy. The SI Swimsuit model has been open about her endometriosis journey in the past.
Maggie Rawlins
After making an appearance in The White Lotus’s fourth episode, Maggie Rawlins attended the Mercado Global Fashion Forward Gala alongside fellow The Lions talent Tanya Kizko and Lameka Fox to honor The LIONS Management CEO Julia Kisla Taylor, who was honored at the event.
Kate Love
The mom-of-two made her first appearance since welcoming her and Kevin Love’s second daughter at her husband’s Kevin Love Fund, which supports youth mental health, dinner at Maple and Ash in Miami. Love wore her signature blonde locks up in a wavy ponytail and opted for a black suit for the occasion.
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac went full reporter mode at PGA’s The Creator Classic prior to the The Players Championship 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The former professional golfer took to X to share some footage and talk about how much fun she had.
XANDRA
XANDRA headed south to Austin for the JBL x SXSW party, which she deejayed. The entertainer opted for a good pair of denim and a white vest for the occasion.