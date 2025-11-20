XANDRA Makes Running Errands Look Chic in Cool and Casual Monochromatic Outfit
Your coffee run—or in XANDRA’s case, matcha run— is the perfect reason to throw on a sporty 'fit that is still fashion-forward. And, if you’re looking for some inspiration that also proves our point, look no further than the two-time SI Swimsuit model’s latest Instagram post.
XANDRA’s daytime display
The Ohio native turned Miami, Fla., local grabbed an icy beverage in an all-black look that’s both effortlessly cool and comfortable. The two-time model—who appeared in back-to-back SI Swimsuit issues (2024 and 2025)—donned a sleek black romper and tossed a stylish shrug over top. She also added some slouchy gray socks and neutral New Balance sneakers, along with a pair of skinny glasses and a Prada handbag.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
If you’re looking to make your local coffee shop your personal runway, you only need two pieces to recreate XANDRA’s look. While she has not posted where her romper and shrug and from, we’ve found a couple comparable options—most of which are on sale today to preface Black Friday next week.
You can snag both pieces at Vitality with the label’s Cloud II Jumper ($108 on sale for $65) and Shrug ($62 on sale for $37). SKIMS’s Cotton Rib Onesie ($78, currently on sale for $54) is also a similar option, which features a square neckline and ribbed material, as opposed to XANDRA’s seemingly solid material. If you’re looking for another shrug option, specifically for smaller bust sizes, this Sculpting Shrug ($45) from Pepper has you covered. For a plus-size option, this ASOS shrug by 4505 retails for only $25.
More athleisure inspo from XANDRA
At the University of Arizona, XANDRA linked up with fellow SI Swimsuit model, Camille Kostek, to kick off SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour. While on location for a football game at Bear Down Field, the blonde beauty seemed to sport the same black romper and accessorized the go-to garment with a cropped baseball jersey that repped the university. She rounded out the look with a pair of black Converse sneakers, oversized hoops and a silver necklace.
In January, XANDRA declared she was in her “health and wellness era” with this two-toned display, featuring a matching black sports bra, flare pants, and headband. She added a super cropped mock-neck long sleeve in a ivory hue, and completed the look with white sneakers.
