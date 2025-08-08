Swimsuit

‘Freakier Friday’s Y2K Revival Is Prompting Us to Revive These SI Swimsuit Looks

Channel the energy of the early 2000s with these modern muses.

Bailey Colon

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Sunglasses by Tom Ford. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 

Freakier Friday hits theaters today, and as a result, we’ve been thinking about the first Freaky Friday film, which premiered back in 2003.

Inspired by the movie’s styling and the iconic trends of the early 2000s, we’re picking out our favorite swimwear looks that embody Y2K vibes today!

Alix Earle

Alix Earle poses in a silver bedazzled bikini and blue denim jeans with SI Swimsuit.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Oséree. Jeans by AGOLDE Jo. Earrings are vintage. Bracelet by Tiffany & Co. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Earle combined these unbuttoned Agolde jeans with a studded swimsuit from Oséree in Miami, Fla., to display two key elements of Y2K styling: low-rise denim and bedazzled garments. In fact, the suit’s top wrapped around her neck like a choker to further cement the retro ensemble in her 2024 digital cover shoot.

Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Ola Vida Swimwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Swap out your velour tracksuit for a velour swimsuit like Morgan sported during her 2019 shoot in St. Lucia. This photo shoot with Ben Watts also marked the Olympic soccer player’s SI Swimsuit cover debut, where she secured front page honors alongside SI Swimsuit Legend Tyra Banks and SI Swimsuit staple Camille Kostek.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne backstage at the W South Beach. Swimsuit by Oh Polly x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
Olivia Dunne backstage at the W South Beach. Swimsuit by Oh Polly x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Baby tees will always be in style at SI Swimsuit, and we particularly love the one Dunne that sported during the brand’s annual runway show in Miami (we know, we may be slightly biased). Pairing the graphic tee over an Oh Polly x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit zebra print string bikini, the athlete paid homage to her cover image, where she rocked animal print on the front page of the magazine’s 2025 issue.

Marquita Pring

Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by MIKOH. Earrings by Maria Tash, Pamela Love and vintage.
Marquita Pring was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by MIKOH. Earrings by Maria Tash, Pamela Love and vintage. Rings by Pamela Love. Hat by Lack of Color Accessories. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

This bucket hat is perfect for a day on the beach, and Pring’s coastal ’fit from Barbados shows you exactly how to style it. Pairing the Lack of Color Accessories garment with oversized gold hoops from Maria Tash, the four-time SI Swimsuit model perfectly repped pastels on an oceanside jog. Plus, her baby pink MIKOH bikini fits right into the early 2000s color palette.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann poses in a blue bikini and denim chaps for SI Swimsuit in Puerto Rico.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by ELSE Lingerie. Chaps by Denimcratic. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Like Britney Spears’s iconic patchwork denim gown at the 2001 American Music Awards, Thumann channeled her own denim ensemble during her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023. Worn over an ELSE Lingerie navy blue suit, these patchwork chaps by Denimcratic stole the show for us. Thumann went back to her roots while wearing denim once more at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in late spring.

Christen Goff

Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Daze Dayz. Earrings by Mejuri. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A classic print at the turn of the millennium, Goff gave plaid a comeback during her rookie debut in the fold. After a stunning seaside shoot in Atlantic City in 2021 as a finalist for Swim Search, the brand staple co-won the competition—alongside her bestie Katie Austin—and traveled to Barbados the following year.

Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

