‘Freakier Friday’s Y2K Revival Is Prompting Us to Revive These SI Swimsuit Looks
Freakier Friday hits theaters today, and as a result, we’ve been thinking about the first Freaky Friday film, which premiered back in 2003.
Inspired by the movie’s styling and the iconic trends of the early 2000s, we’re picking out our favorite swimwear looks that embody Y2K vibes today!
Alix Earle
Earle combined these unbuttoned Agolde jeans with a studded swimsuit from Oséree in Miami, Fla., to display two key elements of Y2K styling: low-rise denim and bedazzled garments. In fact, the suit’s top wrapped around her neck like a choker to further cement the retro ensemble in her 2024 digital cover shoot.
Alex Morgan
Swap out your velour tracksuit for a velour swimsuit like Morgan sported during her 2019 shoot in St. Lucia. This photo shoot with Ben Watts also marked the Olympic soccer player’s SI Swimsuit cover debut, where she secured front page honors alongside SI Swimsuit Legend Tyra Banks and SI Swimsuit staple Camille Kostek.
Olivia Dunne
Baby tees will always be in style at SI Swimsuit, and we particularly love the one Dunne that sported during the brand’s annual runway show in Miami (we know, we may be slightly biased). Pairing the graphic tee over an Oh Polly x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit zebra print string bikini, the athlete paid homage to her cover image, where she rocked animal print on the front page of the magazine’s 2025 issue.
Marquita Pring
This bucket hat is perfect for a day on the beach, and Pring’s coastal ’fit from Barbados shows you exactly how to style it. Pairing the Lack of Color Accessories garment with oversized gold hoops from Maria Tash, the four-time SI Swimsuit model perfectly repped pastels on an oceanside jog. Plus, her baby pink MIKOH bikini fits right into the early 2000s color palette.
Ellie Thumann
Like Britney Spears’s iconic patchwork denim gown at the 2001 American Music Awards, Thumann channeled her own denim ensemble during her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023. Worn over an ELSE Lingerie navy blue suit, these patchwork chaps by Denimcratic stole the show for us. Thumann went back to her roots while wearing denim once more at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in late spring.
Christen Goff
A classic print at the turn of the millennium, Goff gave plaid a comeback during her rookie debut in the fold. After a stunning seaside shoot in Atlantic City in 2021 as a finalist for Swim Search, the brand staple co-won the competition—alongside her bestie Katie Austin—and traveled to Barbados the following year.