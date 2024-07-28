Yumi Nu Elevated Her Trendy Yellow Tank Top With These Chic Accessories
SI Swimsuit model Yumi Nu, who has worked with the brand for four consecutive years, is proving once again that she can expertly style any simple outfit, and accessories are the best way to pull a simple look together.
We’re obsessed with the carefree, summer vibes of the 27-year-old’s new Instagram post. The 2022 cover girl, who traveled to Belize for her ’24 photo shoot, spent the afternoon on a boat with her friends and posed for the cutest, most fun digital camera photos. She donned a simple yellow tank top, paired with a white and orange triangle print headscarf, black and white cat-eye sunglasses, a full stack of gold bangles, a “Yumi” necklace and chunky gold stud earrings.
We’re not at all surprised by her fashion skills—after all, the creative musician is the founder of size-inclusive and ethically-sourced clothing brand called Blueki.
Nu was photographed up-close in the cover snap, making a kissy face and sassily posing with her elbows extended and hands behind her head. A gorgeous deep blue body of water, lush green mountains and just a few clouds were pictured behind her. In the next slide, the recent Vogue Japan cover star filmed herself dancing to some upbeat music as the wind blew through her long jet black locks. She included pics of herself swimming in the ocean, attending a wedding and looking glamorous and gorgeous alongside her family in a blue satin dress.
“team love: 🆙1️⃣,” the New Jersey native captioned the July 26 carousel.
“Fam photo Is so cuteee,” Priscilla Del Castillo commented.