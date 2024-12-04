Anna Hall’s Net Worth in 2024: The Heptathlete Is Racing Toward Success
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Track and field athlete Anna Hall is a two-time World Champion and Olympian. The 23-year-old athlete made her debut at the summer games in Paris, where she placed fifth in the women’s heptathlon event. The Denver native is the second-highest scoring American heptathlete of all time, behind only Jackie Joyner-Kersee in the seven-event contest.
And although Hall made her Olympic debut this past summer, it was a tough road to get there. She fought back from an ankle injury that kept her from the 2020 Olympic qualifiers and a knee surgery that nearly derailed her journey to the 2024 games in Paris. Ultimately, she made her debut at the Paris Olympics and finished fifth overall in the women’s heptathlon, earning a total of 6,615 points.
Hall was recently announced as one of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 athletes, who will be featured in the annual issue next May. She was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., for the occasion. Take a sneak peek at her brand feature here.
Below, we’re examining Hall’s impressive athletic career, her estimated net worth and more.
How did Anna Hall get her start?
Hall began running track at the age of 7, and was inspired to try out the sport by her athletic family. Her father, David Hall, played football at the University of Michigan, while Hall’s two older siblings, Julia and Kara, went on to run track at the collegiate level.
“We were always around sports, and especially because I was younger than my sisters, I always saw them doing soccer and track,” Hall told The Red & Black in 2021 of her upbringing with her family, which also included the influence of her mom, Ronette. “I was, from a really, really young age, just always trying to catch up and get involved.”
Hall, who also has a younger sister named Lauryn, spent much of her younger years outdoors with her family being active. She ran track throughout high school before signing with the University of Georgia in 2019.
Anna Hall college
Hall started her collegiate track career with the University of Georgia but ended up transferring to the University of Florida ahead of the ’22 season. While at UF, Hall helped lead the track team to the school’s first NCAA women’s outdoor team championship title. She then turned pro at the age of 21 when she signed with Adidas.
Anna Hall 2024 salary
Though Hall’s earnings for 2024 are not public information, we can assume that her annual salary is composed of her athletic accomplishments, ongoing Adidas partnership and various endorsement deals and brand partnerships.
Anna Hall endorsement deals and brand partners
In addition to her partnership with Adidas, Hall has worked with major brands including Coca-Cola, Xfinity and Nulo. She is currently represented by Octagon, a global sports and entertainment marketing agency.
“I am extremely excited to be represented by Octagon,” Hall stated in May of 2023. “I am looking forward to not only continuing to chase my very big dreams on the track but also using my experiences along the way to leave an impact that goes beyond track and field.”
Anna Hall social media
Hall is active on both Instagram and TikTok, where she has 559,000 and 107,800 followers, respectively. In addition to posting content about her sport, the athlete provides her fans with plenty of insights into her life off the track, as well. Hall is quickly becoming a red carpet regular and occasionally shares cute outfit pics, sweet selfies and more.
Anna Hall net worth
Presently, Hall has an estimated net worth of $5 million. In addition to income from her sport, Hall’s net worth is comprised of her many brand partnerships and lucrative endorsement deals.
Anna Hall’s net worth compared to male track and field athletes
Track and field athlete Noah Lyles, who took home two medals during the 2024 Paris Olympics, has an estimated net worth of roughly $4 to $5 million. Meanwhile, professional hurdler and sprinter Grant Holloway’s net worth is estimated to be between an even wider range of $1 million to $5 million.
Since these numbers range so widely, it’s hard to compare apples to apples. However, there are still many instances in which male and female athletes do not earn nearly the same amount of money in their respective sports.