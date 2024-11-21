Jordan Chiles’s Net Worth in 2024: Olympic-Level Success Across the Board
With SI Swimsuit’s Net Worth Series: Empowering Equal Pay, our goal is to shine a light on incredible athletes while examining income disparities and promoting equal pay across industries.
Two-time Olympian Jordan Chiles is an elite gymnast who first picked up her sport at the age of 6. Today, at 23, the Oregon native has racked up a number of accolades. In addition to her two Olympic medals, Chiles is also an all-around Winter Cup and Pan American Games champion who has won two individual NCAA titles with UCLA at the collegiate level.
Chiles was recently announced as one of SI Swimsuit’s newest athletes, and will make her brand debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. She was photographed by Ben Horton at the Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton, Fla., for the feature. Get a sneak peek at her incredible photo shoot here.
Below, we’re taking a closer look at Chiles’s salary, college career, net worth and more.
How did Jordan Chiles get her start?
After she first started practicing gymnastics at the young age of 6, Chiles earned her elite status as a gymnast at the age of 11 and made her debut at the American Classic in 2013. Eight years later, she earned herself a spot on the U.S. women’s national team for the Tokyo Olympics. There, she helped her team earn a silver medal in the all-around event.
Chiles made her second appearance at the Olympics this summer, when she competed with the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s national team in Paris. Though she also earned an individual bronze medal in the floor exercise, Chiles was later stripped of her medal by an arbitration court due to a last-minute score change. She is currently in the process of appealing the decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Jordan Chiles college
Chiles verbally committed to UCLA back in 2016, and began her collegiate career in Los Angeles following the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She competed for the university during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before stepping away to prepare for the summer Olympics in Paris.
During her freshman season with UCLA, Chiles earned second-team All-America honors and was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week twice. Her sophomore season included WCGA West Region Gymnast of the Year honors and Chiles was named the NCAA uneven bars and floor exercise champion. She is planning to return to the Bruins gymnastics team for the 2025 season.
“You all have been waiting for it,” Chiles stated of her future plans over the summer. “I am returning back to UCLA to represent the Bruins for my two remaining years of college. So you guys will see me back in Pauley [Pavilion] this season.”
Jordan Chiles 2024 salary
While Chiles’s salary information isn’t public information, American athletes are paid $37,500 for each gold medal win at the Olympics, and the gymnast walked away from the Paris games with one. However, her annual salary is also made up of revenue from her work with USA Gymnastics, as well as brand sponsorships and endorsement deals, so we can expect it to be much higher.
Jordan Chiles endorsement deals and brand partners
Throughout her career, Chiles has partnered with a number of notable brands, including Nike, Urban Outfitters, Love Wellness, Milani Cosmetics, GK Elite and Playtex.
The athlete signed a deal with Nike in 2023, and last December, partnered with the brand on a collaborative shoe and apparel collection for the holidays. Her collab with Milani Cosmetics, which was announced in June of this year, was the first time the makeup and skincare brand partnered with an athlete (the campaign also featured Sabrina Ionescu, Chiaka Ogbogu and Mattie Rogers).
Jordan Chiles social media
Chiles is active on both Instagram and TikTok, where she has a following of 1.5 million and 835,100, respectively. While much of her content is related to the sport of gymnastics, Chiles also showcases her incredible sense of fashion on her feed. She is a regular presence on red carpets, sporting events and runways, and Chiles even incorporates her love of fashion into her competition looks, including her vibrant leotards and colorful glam.
“It all just makes me feel more confident,” Chiles told Harper’s Bazaar in July of her sense of fashion. “It makes me feel like I am who I am. It makes me feel like I can just enjoy my personality and be something that God created me to be, and it was not to be shy, it wasn’t to be embarrassed of who I was, but to actually embrace who I am. And fashion is how I can showcase that.”
Jordan Chiles charity work
Over the years, Chiles has partnered with organizations like Mission Tiger to support the Kellogg Company’s mission to bring sports funding to middle schools. She has also dedicated her time to speaking out about mental health-related matters.
Jordan Chiles net worth
Today, Chiles has an estimated net worth between $1 million and $5 million. In addition to her lucrative athletics career, Chiles has amassed her fortune through the various brand deals and sponsorships mentioned above.
Jordan Chiles’s net worth compared to male gymnasts
Stephen Nedoroscik and Brody Malone, both artistic gymnasts and members of the bronze medal-winning U.S. men’s gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, have estimated net worths of around $1 million.
Though the figures are rough calculations, they’re in line with Chiles’s projected net worth. Despite being on a somewhat even playing field where net worth is concerned, there is still plenty of work to be done in terms of pay equity across the board where men’s and women’s sports are concerned.