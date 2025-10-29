Get SI Swimsuit Model Abs in Under 7 Minutes With Jena Sims and Katie Austin
Have you ever wanted to achieve SI Swimsuit Issue-worthy abs? Now is your chance, as brand stars Katie Austin and Jena Sims are cluing viewers in on their quick, yet efficient core workout.
The SI Swimsuit models have teamed up for an exclusive workout series for our readers, in which they’ve (thus far) shared a bodyweight arm workout and quick glute exercise. This week, the women are offering up their favorite ab exercises, which can be executed with nothing but your own bodyweight on a yoga mat in under 7 minutes.
“Honestly, this routine is truly one of my favorite routines ever,” Austin, certified fitness trainer and founder of KA Daily, stated. “I do this probably once a week, I would say. Sometimes two to three times, maybe it’s a shoot time of the year so I do it two to three times a week.”
7-minute SI Swimsuit abs workout
This week’s ab workout with Austin and Sims consists of the following moves:
- Pilates roll downs
- Abdominal rope pulls
- Russian twists
- Single-leg toe taps
- Bicycles
- Scissor kicks
- Rope climbers
- Hundreds
- V-ins
Austin notes that with breathwork is key when doing an ab workout, as is having correct form in order to maximize efficiency. Rather than moving quickly through each move, she suggests taking the time to make sure you’re executing each exercise with precision.
“Even if you’re out of balance or you’re out of practice, it’s taking note of it and then it’s like O.K., how can the next rep be better and it’s just making sure your form is O.K., you have correct posture, because that’s what really matters,” Austin offers. “You can always progress in every rep or every week, whatever it is, but making sure you’re doing it right, taking notice of where your body is at [is key].”
Make sure to head back to SI Swimsuit’s YouTube page next Monday, Nov. 3, when Austin and Sims walk viewers through a Barre thighs and legs workout that’ll have you feeling the burn.
About KA Daily
