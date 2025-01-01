Join Katie Austin for an 8-Minute New Year’s Day Reset Stretch
Kickstart your New Year alongside SI Swimsuit with 31 Days of Wellness! This January, SI Swimsuit will unlock exclusive offerings with SI Swimsuit models, wellness experts, fitness gurus and others, who will guide you through 31 days of rejuvenating workouts, recipes, self-care rituals and more.
When it comes to health and wellness-related topics, we often turn to four-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin, who is also the founder of the Katie Austin App. Her platform, which focuses on sculpt, HIIT and strength workouts, provides more than 400 at-home workout classes and 300 plus healthy and simple recipes to subscribers.
This month, Austin is offering five workouts for the SI Swimsuit audience that will help get you through the month of January while helping to achieve your fitness goals. The fitness influencer is committed to inspiring you to live your best and healthiest life. What better time than the new year to focus on improving your wellness, and if you aren't sure where to begin, start with these three easy pieces of advice from Austin.
1. Start small
Austin's first piece of advice is to, "Start with small, realistic daily habits to implement. Then progress from there. When setting a goal too large, it feels unattainable to reach, so we end up giving up!"
2. Focus on what you can add
"Think about the nutrients you can ADD into your diet rather than what to give up or restrict yourself on," advises Austin. "Where can you add in healthy fat? Maybe throwing spinach in a smoothie? Can you implement more grams of protein? Switching this mindset with food can be a huge help in staying consistent."
3. Make a plan
Finally, Austin emphasizes that you should, "have a plan of what you’re doing. If you’re completing at home workouts, schedule them just like you would your in person studio class or zoom meeting. And secondly, don’t underestimate the power of walking!! Walking is the best for not only your physical health, but your mental health. 20 minutes a day will change your life."
First up, the 31-year-old is inspiring with an 8-minute express reset stretch, which is designed to loosen your muscles and is great to incorporate before strength training or on your rest day.
Austin’s workout features shoulder rolls, side body stretches, windmills and more, and requires nothing but a yoga mat to complete. “We’re gonna feel so good afterwards, feel refreshed, feel reset,” Austin promises of the brief, yet effective session.
And since the entire routine is completed while standing, it’s an effective one that you can do just about anywhere. “Save this for next time you want to do something, [maybe] you don’t have a mat wherever you are, maybe you’re in a hotel room and you just need something [to do] off the plane or you know, you’re at work and you want a little reset that takes less than 10 minutes to feel better,” she adds.
Stay tuned throughout the remainder of January, as Austin will also lead SI Swimsuit readers through a deep core workout, power booty and legs day, the ultimate Pilates arms exercise and more. And if you want even more workout content from Austin, check out her app, which offers fun and realistic workouts made to fit a variety of busy lifestyles. Monthly memberships are available for $9.99/month while you can also choose to subscribe for a full year, billed at $99.99/annually. This month, Austin is offering SI Swimsuit readers a special discount of 10% off all memberships using code "SISWIM10."
On January 6 Austin is launching a new challenge called "Unleash your Roar: 21 Days Strength Program." The program is focused on chasing physical goals like lifting heavier, running faster, and setting new personal records for yourself.
Austin first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2021, when she was named co-winner of the Swim Search open casting call. After traveling to Montenegro the following year, she earned co-Rookie of the Year honors, as well. Since then, the former Division I lacrosse player has also posed for the annual SI Swimsuit Issue in the Dominican Republic and Portugal.
Stay tuned to SI Swimsuit’s 31 Days of Wellness to continue to learn how to take charge in the year ahead!