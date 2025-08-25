Peloton’s Tunde Oyeneyin Swears by the 10-Minute Rule for Fitness Consistency
Tunde Oyeneyin is a Peloton instructor, New York Times best-selling author and now a 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie. After being named winner of the 2025 Swim Search, the 39-year-old will make her highly-anticipated debut in next year’s magazine. Since being surprised with the news of her open casting call win by Swim Search alum Achieng Agutu while teaching a live Peloton class earlier this month, Oyeneyin has expressed how excited she is about her victory—but the reality of her win still hasn’t quite sunk in yet.
“ I think when I’m on the set, shooting with people and I actually have, you know, tangible things to see and in my hand, I think that’s when it's really gonna be like, Oh my God, what is happening?” she tells SI Swimsuit.
A crowd favorite in this year’s Swim Search, Oyeneyin has an incredible fan base and support system, from her friends and family to her Peloton teammates and class members, not to mention 665,000 Instagram followers. With her expertise in the fitness space, it only felt natural to chat with Oyeneyin in honor of National Wellness Month this August to learn more about her personal workout routine and get her take on how to get back on track after a long summer vacation.
The importance of strength training
Each week, Oyeneyin may teach anywhere from seven to nine different classes on the Peloton platform. She doesn’t consider those “workouts” for her own physical and mental well-being, however. In addition to the classes she teaches, Oyeneyin works out on her own six days a week, and her typical routine involves primarily strength training with cardio added in three times a week.
“Strength training is so important for everyone, specifically women over 40, just in terms of bone health, overall strength and muscle composition,” she explains. “There are so many remedies and so many tricks to stay young and feel a certain way, so many tricks and potions, and when you really get down to the bare root and the basics of things, so much of that can be supported with strength training.”
In case you can’t make it to an in-person class with her, check out a few of Oyeneyin’s strength training workouts on the Peloton platform, including 20 Minute Upper Body Strength, 10 Minute Arms and Shoulders Strength, and 10 Minute Arms and Light Weights.
Oyeneyin’s foolproof method for getting back into routine
After a busy summer of activity, you’re not alone if you strayed a bit from your normal exercise routine. First, give yourself some grace, suggests Oyeneyin. Then, ease back into your workout regimen with say, a 20-minute run rather than your usual 90-minute session with what she calls her 10-minute rule.
“I’m a big believer in what I call Tunde’s 10 minute rule,” she explains. “Set an alarm for 10 minutes, commit to 10 minutes of moving. Once the alarm goes off, make a choice. A, stop moving, call it for the day, or B, continue to move. Really and truly, the reason I love the 10-minute rule is because once you start, the first 10 minutes are the hardest because you’re talking yourself out of it ... and then your body starts to sweat, your body starts picking up a little bit, and then you fall in motion of it.”
Easing your way back into your exercise routine is a recipe for long-term success, and Oyeneyin guarantees you’ll fall back into your normal rhythm in just a week or two with her 10-minute rule. And while committing to your wellness routine and being disciplined is key, it’s also important to make time for recovery along the way.
Movement is medicine, but so is rest
Oyeneyin has built a thriving career around movement, so it’s no surprise that her rest days consist of active recovery—meaning she’s teaching a class that day rather than hitting the gym for her own sake. On the days she truly has downtime, Oyeneyin prioritizes fun for her overall well-being.
“I believe that movement is medicine and movement is healing, breath is medicine and living a really holistic lifestyle, not just the physical part of it, like getting in the gym or working out, but also feeding my soul, feeding my spirit, doing things that are fun,” she says. “Taking the time to make sure I’m carving out space for fun is also really important to me and also helps to keep me grounded, keeps me in gratitude and keeps me in a present moment.”
Outside of exercising, Oyeneyin finds joy in salsa dancing, sharing a bottle of wine with her girlfriends, being near water and enjoying a deep, meaningful conversation. She prioritizes sleep and rest, and at the end of the day, is grateful for all that her body allows her to do—like strut the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week or finish a hard workout, for example.
“When I’m in these situations where my body feels the complexity of a squat or a run, I remind myself, although it is trying and it’s heavy and it’s hard, wow, this is amazing that I get to feel this. Wow, this is amazing that I’m able to do this,” Oyeneyin muses. “And so I think it is really a matter of like looking at the fuller picture. Yes, I’m in pain now, but how awesome that I’m able to do something that I may not always be able to do with such ease. Like, this is a really beautiful time right now, I’m able to do this with ease and although I do it with ease, does not mean it’s easy, but it is a gift.”