Tunde Oyeneyin, SI Swimsuit’s First 2026 Rookie, Shares Goals for Her Brand Debut
In case you missed the announcement earlier this month, Tunde Oyeneyin is officially our 2025 Swim Search winner! The fitness instructor was surprised while teaching a live Peloton class on Aug. 10, where Swim Search alum Achieng Agutu personally delivered the news.
Earlier this week, we had the opportunity to catch up with Oyeneyin, who will make her rookie appearance in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, to get her reflections on the life-changing moment, which definitely took the 39-year-old by surprise.
“ I thought there was a fire happening,” Oyeneyin quips. “... Then I realized that everybody’s happy and so I think to myself, ‘Oh my God,’ I say out loud to myself, ’Is it my birthday?’ And then I’m wondering why they’re throwing me such an early birthday party. And then once I saw Achieng, I knew what it was.”
Oyeneyin and Agutu bonded while walking the SI Swimsuit Runway together during Swim Week, and the fitness instructor says receiving the news from her friend, while being surrounded by her Peloton family, made the moment even more special.
“ Achieng was one of the girls that I formed just a really great connection with, just like a really great love at first sight bond with, and so to have her there in that moment with me [was incredible]. She knows what that moment is and she knows what it means and what it feels like because she’s experienced it too,” Oyeneyin explains. “To have the love of the members that were taking my class, to have the love of my teammates and then to have her love in that moment, it was really surreal and pretty perfect.”
As she looks ahead to her magazine debut with the brand, Oyeneyin says the fact that she is an SI Swimsuit model is still sinking in. As for her goals for her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie year, Oyeneyin hopes to be present and remain in full gratitude throughout the experience.
“When you are present, everything else falls into place,” she says. “When you’re present, you’re in full gratitude. When you’re present, you remember the moment because you weren’t thinking about other things. Your mind wasn’t racing, you weren’t anywhere but in that moment. And so I think if I can focus on allowing myself to be present, then I then allow myself to fully receive everything that this experience has to offer.”