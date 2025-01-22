Tone and Sculpt With Katie Austin’s Power Express Pilates Arm Workout
We’re halfway through the week, and that means it’s time to celebrate with another workout from SI Swimsuit’s very own Katie Austin. The 31-year-old fitness trainer has been helping us start off the new year on a healthy note, providing readers with exclusive workouts from The Katie Austin App. Thus far, she’s shared a quick 8-minute stretch, an efficient 7-minute deep core workout and an 18-minute power booty and legs exercise.
Austin’s power express Pilates arm workout
Today, it’s all about the upper body, as Austin guides viewers through a powerful and effective Pilates arm workout. Best of all, you only need a mat and a pair of light dumbbells, anywhere from 2 to 3 pounds to complete it—and if that sounds like not enough weight, Austin assures you’ll be feeling the burn once the class is over.
“Don’t underestimate the power of light weights,” she says. “Let me tell you, you will feel this burn, I promise.”
The near 20-minute workout consists of moves like serve the platters, front raises, tricep kickbacks, lateral presses and more.
“The key with this is to really feel stronger, but also at the same time, not wear you down,” Austin says of the workout. “ ... All these moves [are] standing, so you guys can do this anywhere, anytime. You guys could also use this workout with some wrist weights, whatever feels comfortable for you, and you can even truly feel all these moves with no weights needed.”
How to work out with Austin
Austin, a four-time SI Swimsuit model, launched her fitness platform in 2018. Today, The Katie Austin App offers more than 400 at-home workouts and tons of tasty recipes for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner. She also creates a weekly schedule of workouts on her app where subscribers can follow along with ease, and is currently offering a follow-along “Unleash Your ROAR: 21-Day Strength Program” to start 2025.
If you enjoyed today's exercise, subscribe to Austin's fitness app, where monthly memberships are available for $9.99 or annual subscriptions for $99.99.
