Penny Lane Reveals She’s ‘In Love,’ Shares Best Dating Advice
Penny Lane is glowing—and it’s not just the summer sun. The SI Swimsuit star confirmed she’s off the market and totally smitten.
“It’s fairly new,” she tells the brand during the SI Swimsuit Social Club in New York City last month. “I’m in love.”
While the England native didn’t reveal too many details about her new relationship, she did share a bit about their first date—and her mindset going into it. “He took me to an omakase, an amazing experience. It was a six-seat kind of thing, really intimate,” she recalls. “It was back in October, and I was really making him wait.”
That patience, the 30-year-old says, is exactly what she recommends when it comes to dating: “Make them wait—until you think it’s too much. Really push that limit. They’ll show you if they’re husband material.”
The certified holistic health coach added that being “friends first” is also very smart and helpful when it comes to knowing if you want to commit to a person. “When someone has to prove themselves to you, I think they respect you more,” she adds.
Though Lane is now happily coupled up, she says being single should never be underestimated. “Being single is so fun,” she says. “If you have a good single life, it takes a lot for someone to change [that]. They really have to prove themselves, because being single is great.”
And, of course, her new special someone has to know how lucky he is to be dating the Penny Lane—two-time SI Swimsuit model and Swim Search open casting call co-winner. She shares that he loved her photos from Switzerland this year, where she posed for Derek Kettela in Zurich for the 2025 magazine.
“He was like, ‘Yeah, you look so amazing.’ He was just so happy for me. It was so cute. It was really sweet.”
And when she invited him to launch week events to celebrate the release of the magazine, his response made an even bigger impression. “I said, ‘You should come,’ and he said, ‘You have to do your thing. Shine. I’ll see you after.’”
That kind of support and respect seems to be exactly what Lane was looking for. She’s clear about her intentions when it comes to love and dating: “I wanna be wifey,” she continues. “I’m not looking around for anything else.”
Lane made her debut with the brand in 2024 and posed for Ben Watts in Portugal. This weekend, she nailed her catwalk moment at SI Swimsuit‘s Runway Show at Swim Week. Read more here.