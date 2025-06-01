Penny Lane Rocks the Runway in Two Sultry Bikini Looks for SI Swimsuit Show
Penny Lane was the perfect combination of fierce and fabulous during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Swim Week on May 31. Stealing the spotlight with two incredible looks, Lane showed everyone precisely why she’s quickly become an SI Swimsuit favorite.
Lane started her modeling journey at just 16 years old before stepping away from the industry for some time to focus on her physical and mental well-being. Now a certified holistic health coach, Lane returned to modeling with a new sense of poise and purpose, using her expanding platform to educate others on how to better protect their own peace while still pursuing their dreams, just as she had.
The England native is a two-time SI Swimsuit model, having debuted in 2024 with a sun-soaked shoot in Portugal by photographer Ben Watts. Lane returned to the brand in 2025, where she enjoyed a distinct change of scenery from her first photo shoot, taking to the chilly mountainside landscape of Zurich, Switzerland, where she was photographed by Derek Kettela.
For SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Swim Week, Lane modeled two contrasting looks while walking the runway—but there’s no denying both were showstoppers. For her first ensemble, Lane wore a light-washed denim string bikini by Two Fish (yes, you read that correctly) paired with matching high-rise denim chaps by Denimcratic. The stitching on the top of the bikini and the patched pattern on the denim chaps added a fun bit of texture to the already wild three-piece set, and Lane absolutely rocked the western-inspired look with her signature flair and infectious energy.
Meanwhile, the model’s second look couldn’t have been more classic. Donning an itty-bitty navy string bikini by Heidi Fish, detailed with bright pink polka dots and a feminine ruffled outline around the silhouette, Lane was beyond beach-ready in an ultimate girly look that positively screamed, “Hey, don’t worry, everyone—the fun has officially arrived!”
Lane walked the runway at W South Beach on Saturday night alongside a beautiful blend of SI Swimsuit models, Swim Search finalists and exciting celebrity guests. Still, the runway show was merely the cherry on top of an already incredible weekend, as Swim Week festivities also included a Beach Club sponsored by Coppertone, a VIP dinner party and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.
A tradition fashion lovers look forward to year after year, Swim Week takes the essence of summer to a whole new level while showing attendees exactly what they have to look forward to when it comes to the very best of swimwear.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.