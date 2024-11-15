Nelly Korda is a Vision in White Two-Piece in These Exclusive SI Swimsuit Behind the Scenes Photos
As we enjoy the final weeks of the year, of course, we’re also looking ahead to 2025 and all of the exciting events Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has in store. As we’ve announced, next year’s issue will include some of the most impressive women athletes working today, with the team jetting off to Boca Raton, Fla. this month to capture what’s turned out to be a gorgeous spread of photos. From golfer Nelly Korda to WNBA player Cameron Brink and so many more, fans are going to be stunned by the photos by Ben Horton.
Korda, who was just named the LPGA Player of the Year, was our first athlete on location this month, donning simple yet classic two-piece suits on the beach and in the water. She wore her hair down in loose beach waves, perfect for the occasion, and kept her glam simple with a pink lip and cheeks. Her dazzling blue eyes didn’t need much makeup to stand out—just enough to accentuate her natural beauty. But enough talking for now; though Korda’s official photo spread won’t be out until the May issue, we do have stunning new behind the scenes shots to share with our readers:
In the behind the scenes shots above, we get to see Horton and Korda work their magic as they capture the perfect beach photos. The 26-year-old, who is currently ranked as the No. 1 female golfer in the world, wore a white two-piece from the brand Vitamin A, which featured a triangle top and cheeky bottoms, both with unique chainlink details. Korda’s toned and tanned abs were on full display, looking picture-perfect against the dreamlike blue water and sky. As evidenced by the photos we’ve seen so far, she’s a natural in front of the camera.
Loving Korda’s bright white suit as much as us? Both pieces are on sale right now at Revolve. Buy the Luxe Link Triangle Bikini Top, $44, and the Luxe Link Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $35. We might be heading into the winter months, but doesn’t that just mean it’s time to start planning a tropical vacation? Korda’s photos are certainly inspiring me to do some travel research.
Since making her SI Swimsuit debut at the start of the month, Korda has continued to keep busy. Along with being named LGPA’s Rolex Player of the Year, this week she made an appearance at the Florida pro-am at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, where she ran into fellow athlete Caitlin Clark. During the WNBA off-season, Clark has been taking up new hobbies—namely, golf. The pair posed for photos together on the green and Korda gushed over the basketball player’s influence and presence.
Stay tuned for more photos from Korda’s incredible SI Swimsuit debut.