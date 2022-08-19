Naomi Osaka’s KINLÒ Partners With College Athletes

After a season of struggle, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is gearing up to play in the U.S. Open later this month. While the 2021 SI Swimsuit cover model has yet to win a tournament this year (she’s been dealing with an Achilles injury), that hasn’t put a damper on her many off-the-court endeavors. This spring she announced a media-company partnership with LeBron James, her second collab collection with Levi’s dropped last month, and the highest paid female athlete in the world is making plans to start her own sports agency, Evolve. This week Osaka signed five collegiate athletes from multiple sports to promote her suncare brand KINLÒ, which was created specifically or melanin-rich skin.

Deja Kelly (North Carolina women’s basketball), Reilyn Turner (UCLA women’s soccer), Robert Dillingham (Kentucky men’s basketball), Xolani Hodel (Stanford women’s beach volleyball) and Ziyah Leigh Holman (Michigan women’s track and field) have all signed NIL deals to participate in the new #GlowOutside campaign. Kinlò says it is partnering with these five athletes because they embody the brand’s values of empowering their communities, celebrating and embracing diversity, and striving to create a broader positive cultural impact.

“Having the opportunity to lock arms with a cultural icon like Naomi is an honor in and of itself,” says Kelly. “But to pair that with a product that is so useful for people who look like me made this partnership a no-brainer. I’m thrilled to be a part of the KINLÒ family starting with the Glow Outside Campaign.”

The Glow Outside campaign will showcase KINLÒ’s Golden Rays Sunscreen, Always Golden Daily Moisturizer, Always Golden Body Lotion, Hydrating Golden Mist and UV Detection Stickers. In April, Osaka exclusively partnered with Walmart to bring KINLÒ to a even wider audience (2,500 stores nationwide).

Osaka has made it her mission to provide exceptional skincare for people of color while raising awareness of the mortality rate of skin cancer within the Black community. She is helping to change the false narrative that melanated skin does not need protection from the sun.