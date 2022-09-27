SI Swimsuit Models Share Their Favorite Running Sneakers

There are plenty of ways to stay fit and active these days, from weightlifting and pilates to boxing and yoga. And every SI Swimsuit model has a favorite. But, one thing that they all have in common is needing the proper footwear for their workout of choice. Enter the running shoe. Athletic sneakers are the perfect kicks to get in a good sweat session and look sleek with an adorable matching workout set. So, which ones should you get? Here are some favorites of SI Swimsuit models.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

“I love the Nike Air Max 270,” says McGrady. “They have so much support, and because they have a mesh toe, they work great for narrow and wide feet.”

“The Adidas Ultraboost in all white has been my go-to for years,” says Scott. “They are super durable, flexible and give you a ton of support, especially for longer runs.”

“My favorite is the Nike Pegasus Air Zoom in white,” says Dewey. “They are not only sleek and look great with any workout set, but they are also comfortable and supportive for a variety of activities. I walk, run and cross-train in these shoes, and they work wonderfully for all situations.”

While Harper keeps it varied regarding her workouts, she does stick with a favorite sneaker when hitting the gym or pavement. “I love my Hoka Clifton 8 running shoe,” she says.

The 2022 SI Swimsuit Swim Search finalist has two favorites: Blazers if she’s only running a little and doing more weights and Air Zoom Structure 24 for longer cardio sessions.

“I run every morning and wear my Nike running shoes, so I’m a Nike girl,” says Live. “They are my favorite because they’re cute and look good because they have the swoosh, and because after I get done running [mainly on the treadmill], I can go right from running to weight training and not change my shoes, so it works perfectly for both.”

If someone knows a thing or two about sneakers, it has to be Austin. The fitness phenom even has her own app filled with workouts and recipe's. The 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie lives in workout gear, thanks to all of the online classes she leads. What are her sneaks of choice? “My favorites are Under Armour HOVR,” she says.