10 SI Swimsuit Models with Natural Freckles to Inspire Your Faux Freckle Makeup

These beauties have been rocking their sun-kissed complexions for years.

Courtney Conlogue, Kelsey Merritt and Jennifer Atilemile.
Courtney Conlogue, Kelsey Merritt and Jennifer Atilemile. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated, Kate Powers/Sports Illustrated, Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Here’s a fun fact for you. Google searches for “fake freckles makeup” have increased by 300% over the past week, according to Google Trends. And we’re definitely not surprised. TikTok is flooded with videos featuring subtle freckled noses and accentuated beauty marks. If you don't have natural ones, you can use anything from self-tanner to temporary tattoos to freckle pens or brow pencils to achieve the coveted makeup look. For some additional inspiration, we are throwing it back to some of our favorite models who’ve rocked their naturally freckled faces for years, and glowed while doing so.  

Check out natural freckle pros like Haley Kalil and Cintia Dicker—they’ve been slaying with their sun-kissed faces for ages. We’re taking a walk down memory lane to feature these freckled beauties and gather some inspo.

Haley Kalil

Haley Kalil was photographed by Josie Clough in Scrub Island, BVI / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Hunza G. Earrings by Peace Diamonds. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Sue Bird

Sue Bird was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas/U.S. Virgin Islands / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Jennifer Atilémile

Jennifer Atilemile was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Megan Fox

Megan Fox was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Courtney Conlogue

Courtney Conlogue was photographed y James Macari in Turks & Caicos / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Cintia Dicker

Cintia Dicker was photographed by Stewart Shining in Portugal / Stewart Shining/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Oséree / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 

Kelsey Merritt

Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic. / Kate Powers/Sports Illustrated
