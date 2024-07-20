10 SI Swimsuit Models with Natural Freckles to Inspire Your Faux Freckle Makeup
Here’s a fun fact for you. Google searches for “fake freckles makeup” have increased by 300% over the past week, according to Google Trends. And we’re definitely not surprised. TikTok is flooded with videos featuring subtle freckled noses and accentuated beauty marks. If you don't have natural ones, you can use anything from self-tanner to temporary tattoos to freckle pens or brow pencils to achieve the coveted makeup look. For some additional inspiration, we are throwing it back to some of our favorite models who’ve rocked their naturally freckled faces for years, and glowed while doing so.
Check out natural freckle pros like Haley Kalil and Cintia Dicker—they’ve been slaying with their sun-kissed faces for ages. We’re taking a walk down memory lane to feature these freckled beauties and gather some inspo.