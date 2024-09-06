3 Cherry Red Swimwear Photos of Berkleigh Wright in Belize
These days, we like to talk about fashion in terms of both the trends and the classics. Right now, for example, animal print is all the rage. But then there are the neutral shades like black and white that (unsurprisingly) never go out of style. Red is one of those rare brighter hues that—unlike the neons and loud patterns—always has its place in the fashion world. It may not be a neutral, but that’s the beauty of it. It’s just one of those colors, after all, that will never not be in style.
That’s why choosing red as the defining hue of Berkleigh Wright’s rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize (and, in fact, for all of the 2024 photo shoots in San Pedro) was somewhat of a no-brainer. The color is still a classic—and a bright, eye-catching one at that.
The former Denver Broncos cheerleader donned a series of bright red bikinis and two-pieces for her feature in the magazine, and the resulting images were a testament to the beauty of a red look. Against the vibrant coastal backdrop in Belize (including the beaches, trees and colorful buildings), Wright and her red swimwear really stood out—and, in turn, so did the destination itself.
While each look (and each photo) from the trip was incredible in its own right, there are a few that we haven’t yet gotten over. Here are a few of our favorite swimsuits and snapshots from the photo shoot, which was captured by Derek Kettela.