Swimsuit

3 Cherry Red Swimwear Photos of Berkleigh Wright in Belize

The former Denver Broncos cheerleader wore all red everything for her 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie photo shoot.

Martha Zaytoun

Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

These days, we like to talk about fashion in terms of both the trends and the classics. Right now, for example, animal print is all the rage. But then there are the neutral shades like black and white that (unsurprisingly) never go out of style. Red is one of those rare brighter hues that—unlike the neons and loud patterns—always has its place in the fashion world. It may not be a neutral, but that’s the beauty of it. It’s just one of those colors, after all, that will never not be in style.

That’s why choosing red as the defining hue of Berkleigh Wright’s rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize (and, in fact, for all of the 2024 photo shoots in San Pedro) was somewhat of a no-brainer. The color is still a classic—and a bright, eye-catching one at that.

The former Denver Broncos cheerleader donned a series of bright red bikinis and two-pieces for her feature in the magazine, and the resulting images were a testament to the beauty of a red look. Against the vibrant coastal backdrop in Belize (including the beaches, trees and colorful buildings), Wright and her red swimwear really stood out—and, in turn, so did the destination itself.

While each look (and each photo) from the trip was incredible in its own right, there are a few that we haven’t yet gotten over. Here are a few of our favorite swimsuits and snapshots from the photo shoot, which was captured by Derek Kettela.

Berkleigh Wright
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. Shorts by Mira Mikati. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Sunglasses by Oscar x Frank. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Berkleigh Wright
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/SwimNews