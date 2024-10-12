3 Unique Halloween Costume Ideas, Courtesy of SI Swimsuit’s Nicole Williams English
We’re over a week into October, which means one thing: the countdown to Halloween is officially on. The spooky holiday is right around the corner, and it’s high time to figure out what you’re wearing. While you’ve been mulling it over, we’ve been busy gathering inspiration.
We’re not quite ready to spill all of our secrets just yet. Throughout the rest of the month, we’ll be providing more costume ideas as we develop them. But here’s a hint: some will be inspired by our very own photo shoot attire. In the meantime, we’re turning to some of our favorite sources for spooky season inspo.
Take Heidi Klum, for example. Her Halloween looks are a highlight of our October each and every year. Some past favorites include a giant peacock (2023), a giant worm (the year before that) and Fiona from Shrek (2018). With weeks to go until the holiday, you can bet she already has her ever-dramatic costume in the works.
If you’re not a huge costume person, we also have some ideas for more subtle shows of Halloween spirit. Sure, maybe you don’t want to take a page out of Klum’s book, but you do want to get into the spirit of the season. So rather than an intensive look, maybe you just opt for a spooky manicure. If that’s more your speed, look no further than our roundup of Halloween-inspired nail art.
But perhaps the best source of costume inspo that we’ve come across to date is that from our very own brand model, Nicole Williams English. Recently, she model shared three different costume ideas that we think are worth your consideration. Here they are:
Malibu Barbie
Roller skates are having a renaissance. Whether you’re into the re-emerging activity or not, put your old pair of skates to use in this cute getup. Pair some with vibrant biker shorts, a tie-dyed one-piece, visor and some armbands, and you’re set.
It may not have been Halloween, but Katie Austin practically adopted this look during her 2023 photo shoot in the Dominican Republic.
Bae Watch
This is precisely what it sounds like—an outfit inspired by popular television drama Baywatch. Throw on your favorite red one-piece swimsuit, visor and fanny pack. Grab an inflatable life raft and a whistle and hit the town.
Sounds just like Brooks Naders’s cover snapshot from her photo shoot in the Dominican Republic.
SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year Trophy
We know we’re biased, but this one might just be our favorite. The look is more simple than it may seem. Mimic an SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year trophy in a gilded gold one-piece, gold over-the-knee boots and reflective sunglasses.
If you’re more of a visual learner, be sure to check out Williams English’s DIY costume demonstration here.