Before This Year’s Return, SI Swimsuit Lit Up Bermuda 30 Years Ago—See the Throwbacks
Three decades ago, SI Swimsuit took a trip to Bermuda for its 1995 issue. In 2025, the brand stayed true to its roots with a breathtaking reappearance on the island.
With the cover model shoots for Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan both taking place in Bermuda, it’s safe to say the island was one of the dreamiest settings possible for our 2025 issue. Take a look back at some SI Swimsuit models who felt the same about the 1995 magazine.
Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn accumulated six different features with the magazine between 1996 and 2007. The now-62-year-old earned two cover spots during her 21-year tenure, with one in 1999 and the other in 2006.
In Bermuda, Romijn sported multiple beachside looks. The model and actress was pretty in pink with a matching bubblegum set, and then changed into a metallic ensemble while she knelt on the shoreline.
Fun fact: Romijn will be back in front of the lens soon—this time on the big screen—as she’s joining the cast of Avengers: Doomsday to revive her role as Mystique.
Angie Everhart
Everhart shot with the magazine five times from 1991 and 1996. Amid her five-year stint at SI Swimsuit, she also filmed three movies: The Last Action Hero (1993), Jade (1995) and Bordello of Blood (1996).
While on the island, Everhart was red-hot in a multicolored Darling Rio bikini. With high-leg bottoms and a metallic finish, the model seemed to glisten as the sun set behind her.
Cheryl Tiegs
With nine SI Swimsuit appearances to her name—and a trio of gorgeous covers (1970, 1975,1983)—Tiegs is an icon at the magazine. She etched her name in the history books as the first model at the magazine to be featured twice on the front page.
During her 1995 shoot, Tiegs was a vision in white as she was perched on a dune wearing a Gottex one-piece with a flattering halter neckline. In a separate look, the model donned a monochromatic white cropped long-sleeve top and matching mini skirt set.
In addition to Dunne and Chan’s shoots in Bermuda this year, Katie Austin, Jena Sims, Brooks Nader, Achieng Agutu, Ellie Thumann and Ilona Maher, all returning SI Swimsuit models, posed in the gorgeous location for their 2025 features.
“Thirty years ago, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit captivated readers with its 1995 swimsuit issue titled ‘Basking in Bermuda,’” Bermuda Tourism Authority shares. “Now, three decades later, the magazine has returned to showcase Bermuda’s vibrant culture, hidden gems and natural wonders to reflect the spirit of adventure, athleticism and style that the publication is celebrated for.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.
Meet the models at the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club this weekend. Secure your spot here.