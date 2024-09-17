5 Sizzling SI Swimsuit Photos of Katie Austin in Portugal
Katie Austin first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021, when she was declared the co-winner of that year’s Swim Search open casting call. The 30-year-old fitness trainer was photographed by Yu Tsai in Atlantic City.
The next year, as a rookie, Austin traveled to Montenegro, where she posed in front of photographer James Macari’s lens. The styling on set was inspired by the Balkan country itself, and consisted of earthy tones like burnt orange, olive green and brown. The former Division I athlete impressed the SI Swimsuit team so much that she earned co-Rookie of the Year honors following that 2022 photo shoot.
Since then, Austin has jetted off to more exotic locations like the Dominican Republic and, most recently, Portugal for her work with the brand. And her poses are presence just keep getting stronger and stronger with each passing year.
Take this year’s feature in Duoro Valley for the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue, for example. The styling on set embraced trendy cottagecore and balletcore aesthetics, and Austin absolutely nailed it. Whether she was posing in cable-knit shrugs or string bikinis, her confidence in front of the camera was palpable.
“I had the honor to shoot in beautiful Portugal earlier this year, and it was my favorite shoot yet!! Felt more confident and happier than ever,” Austin wrote on Instagram in May. “I am so grateful to be back- I love you endlessly @mj_day!!! Thank you for continuing to make my dreams come true❤️🔥.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit snapshots of Austin in the southern European country of Portugal.