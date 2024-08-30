A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Fall ’Fits and Beach Days
While some SI Swimsuit models are slowly gearing up for fall and reaching into the depths of their wardrobes for all the knits and warm-toned, moody hues, others are soaking up the last few rays of summer by the beach. Regardless of where in the world they are or what the temperature‘s looking like, brand stars are certainly slaying their outfits.
From matching workout sets to tailored quiet luxury-coded pieces to itty-bitty string bikinis, we’re taking notes and pinning pics to our mood boards.
Below are eight of our favorite looks from SI Swimsuit models this week.
Katie Austin
The four-time SI Swimsuit model served major workout Barbie vibes in this super cute pink activewear set from Athleta.
Olivia Culpo
The 2020 cover star went for a sweet nature bike ride with her miniature poodle wearing a chic white tailored vest and pants set.
Kelsey Merritt
The model and fashionista is busting out the short sleeve knit sweaters, the most perfect summer-to-fall transition piece.
Cindy Kimberly
The entrepreneur sipped a milkshake in this sweet bow-embellished dress from her clothing line, LOBA.
Sara Sampaio
The two-time brand star flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and sun-kissed summer glow in this glamorous brown bikini featuring gold O-ring details.
Brooks Nader
The 2023 cover girl served major supermodel vibes in this daring, ab-baring, plunge-neck animal print one-piece.
Winnie Harlow
The SI Swimsuit legend served major mermaid vibes in an earthy two-piece made from sea materials.
Naomi Osaka
The four-time Grand Slam champion is slaying her US Open outfits while proving her trendiness by tapping into the Brat summer aesthetic.