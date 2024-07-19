A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Girlbossing and Glamorous Gowns
Current and former SI Swimsuit models had a super exciting week. It’s mid-July, and the sun is shining, tan lines are starting to show and the days are so long and fruitful.
While some women made major career moves over the past several days, others strutted their stuff on red carpets across the country. Two even visited their trusty hair gurus for a little mid-year change of pace (and color).
Here’s a recap of seven of our favorite posts from the past seven days. Enjoy!
Lauren Chan
The two-time brand model and former Glamour fashion editor landed her first Times Square billboard in partnership with Knix. Congrats, Lauren!
Katie Austin
We’re still dreaming about the four-time SI Swimsuit model and how angelic she looked at the ESPYs in this red hot cut-out number.
Kate Upton
The 2024 SI Swimsuit cover girl is wrapping up her press tour for her exciting new venture into hosting. The supermodel is set to lead Hulu’s Dress My Tour, premiering on July 23.
Olivia Dunne
The SI Swimsuit model and LSU gymnast and her boyfriend, Pittsburg Pirates pitcher and MLB All-Star Paul Skenes, lit up the red carpet at Tuesday night’s Midsummer Classic.
Alix Earle
Our June digital issue cover star showed off her curves and gorgeous summertime glow in the Hamptons.
Beyoncé
Queen Bey, who posed for the 2007 cover, donned a classy, sheer white power suit. It perfectly complimented her brand new blonde waves and is the ultimate summer outfit to beat the heat.
Brooks Nader
The ’23 cover girl and brand legend debuted her new gorgeous honey brown locks and served major Cindy Crawford vibes with her smokey glam and smooth hairdo.