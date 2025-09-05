Swimsuit

A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Major Career Achievements Around the World

From competing on the hardcourt to gearing up to head to the ballroom, these women are winning.

Cara O’Bleness

Jordan Chiles and Brooks Nader
Jordan Chiles and Brooks Nader / Christopher Polk/Getty Images and Randy Holmes/Getty Images

The week following Labor Day always signals getting back to business, and SI Swimsuit models past and present are taking that idea to heart. All around the world, the women who have graced the pages of the annual magazine made some major career moves this week. While one athlete in particular made it to the semifinals of the U.S. open, another was announced as a cast member of a major television show.

From New York to Venice, Italy, and everywhere in between, several SI Swimsuit models had some exciting moments where their careers are concerned. And, as always, we’ve loved cheering them on along the way. Below, take a look at a few of our favorites from the week.

Naomi Osaka

Osaka, a 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, made it to the semifinals of the U.S. Open, but fell to Amanda Anisimova on Thursday. The athlete’s deep run in the tournament was nothing but inspirational and a joy for tennis fans to witness.

Alix Earle

Earle, a two-time SI Swimsuit star, is joining the cast of Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. Though she was announced as a contestant earlier this year, it was revealed live on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she will dance with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

Hailey Clauson

This week, Clauson reminded her Instagram followers that she is in fact an SI Swimsuit legend. The model showcased her smolder and long legs in a new fashion campaign in which she donned some steamy lingerie in Italy.

Jordan Chiles

Chiles, an Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, is also joining the new season of Dancing With the Stars. She’ll be teaming up with pro dancer Ezra Sosa in her quest for claiming the show’s coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Katie Austin

Austin, a certified fitness trainer and five-time SI Swimsuit model, launched a brand-new version of her health and wellness app this week. The KA Daily is a workout and lifestyle platform for women that supports a holistically healthy lifestyle.

Brooks Nader

While promoting Love Thy Nader, the reality TV show she stars in with her three sisters, SI Swimsuit legend Nader appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday. She dished about her breakup with former DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko and addressed some current dating rumors.

Published
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/SwimNews