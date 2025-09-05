A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Major Career Achievements Around the World
The week following Labor Day always signals getting back to business, and SI Swimsuit models past and present are taking that idea to heart. All around the world, the women who have graced the pages of the annual magazine made some major career moves this week. While one athlete in particular made it to the semifinals of the U.S. open, another was announced as a cast member of a major television show.
From New York to Venice, Italy, and everywhere in between, several SI Swimsuit models had some exciting moments where their careers are concerned. And, as always, we’ve loved cheering them on along the way. Below, take a look at a few of our favorites from the week.
Naomi Osaka
Osaka, a 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, made it to the semifinals of the U.S. Open, but fell to Amanda Anisimova on Thursday. The athlete’s deep run in the tournament was nothing but inspirational and a joy for tennis fans to witness.
Alix Earle
Earle, a two-time SI Swimsuit star, is joining the cast of Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. Though she was announced as a contestant earlier this year, it was revealed live on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she will dance with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.
Hailey Clauson
This week, Clauson reminded her Instagram followers that she is in fact an SI Swimsuit legend. The model showcased her smolder and long legs in a new fashion campaign in which she donned some steamy lingerie in Italy.
Jordan Chiles
Chiles, an Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, is also joining the new season of Dancing With the Stars. She’ll be teaming up with pro dancer Ezra Sosa in her quest for claiming the show’s coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
Katie Austin
Austin, a certified fitness trainer and five-time SI Swimsuit model, launched a brand-new version of her health and wellness app this week. The KA Daily is a workout and lifestyle platform for women that supports a holistically healthy lifestyle.
Brooks Nader
While promoting Love Thy Nader, the reality TV show she stars in with her three sisters, SI Swimsuit legend Nader appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday. She dished about her breakup with former DWTS partner Gleb Savchenko and addressed some current dating rumors.