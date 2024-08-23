A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Stylish ’Fits and Power Poses
If there‘s one thing SI Swimsuit models are going to do, it’s put together a phenomenal outfit and grab a good photo in it. This week was full of fashion inspo and we’ve been seriously taking notes and adding ideas to our fall fashion moodboards.
While the sun might still be out, dresses are getting little longer and long sleeves, jackets, suede details and dark hues are slowly but surely coming out of the closet and making their way to our Instagram feed. From vintage vibes and quiet luxury to office siren pieces and trendy leopard print numbers, brand stars proved their versatile love for clothing and knack for accessorizing.
Here’s a recap of some of our favorite looks of the week.
Olivia Culpo
The 2020 cover girl looked dreamy as ever in this white lace gown and gorgeous ballet flats.
Lorena Durán
The four-time brand star served major '90s supermodel vibes in some stunning new monochrome headshots.
Kelsey Merritt
The fashion icon and brand alum showed off her phenomenal sense of style and love for the quiet luxury aesthetic while in Mykonos.
Ashley Graham
The supermodel and 2016 cover girl shared her take on the viral leopard print trend, and it looks like this marvelous dress was made just for her.
Serena Williams
The tennis champ put a fun and subtle floral twist to the classic denim on denim look.
Olivia Dunne
The LSU gymnast and 2024 rookie flaunted her sculpted abs bold smolder for a new Nautica campaign.
Xandra Pohl
The Miami-based DJ served office siren vibes in this micro gray tailored set.
Brooks Nader
The 2023 cover girl put a daring twist on her Italian chic mesh off-shoulder gown.