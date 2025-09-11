Alix Earle’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments
The world isn’t just Alix Earle’s oyster—it’s her entire sea.
This ambitious individual is constantly on her grind, which is why it comes as no surprise that she has amassed an impressive following of over 7 million (and counting) on TikTok for showcasing her booked and busy lifestyle. It was a monumental moment when this remarkable talent officially joined SI Swimsuit’s ever-growing family—and to think it all began with the brand’s first-ever digital cover in 2024!
So, without further ado, here’s a look back at how Earle became a SI Swimsuit model.
2024: The first-ever SI Swimsuit digital cover
In this ever-changing industry, it’s important to keep ideas fresh and exciting. To do this, SI Swimsuit decided in 2024 to pivot from tradition by implementing digital covers in addition to the annual printed issues.
“We are incredibly excited to introduce this dynamic new approach to delivering Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said at the time of launch. “Our goal is to elevate the SI Swimsuit brand to new heights while staying true to our legacy of celebrating beauty, diversity and important storytelling. With our new digital issues, we are keeping pace with the rapidly evolving media landscape while also providing additional opportunities for talent alike to share their narratives and upcoming projects with our robust audience.”
And a bold new approach naturally calls for a bold new choice to establish this era—and who else better to do so than a mover and shaker like Earle?
And in return, Earle was nothing but grateful to be a part of something so special.
“It is such an honor to launch the digital cover for SI Swimsuit. I actually cannot believe that I am here,” she shared. “I still feel like I’m dreaming right now. This does not feel real. This is such a pinch-me moment, and I’m so honored to work with such an amazing brand and represent their first digital cover.”
Her Miami double-feature
At SI Swimsuit, it’s go big or go home. As a go-getter, Earle embodies this same mentality. Hence why—despite experiencing all kinds of weather patterns during her time in Miami—she delivered not one but two astonishing shoots done by photographer Yu Tsai.
The first of the two shoots embodied the energy of summer, with Earle posing in stylish swimsuits that dazzled on the warm, golden sands.
The second photo shoot shook things up a bit, with Earle heading indoors to capture the immaculate vibes of what it’s like to keep the party going after some fun in the sun. Her cool energy exuded through every snapshot, letting everyone know that the party truly doesn’t start until she walks in.
Earle’s natural beauty was abundantly evident in her double feature, and she had hoped this would be the case to emphasize the importance of self-love and self-appreciation. Flaws and all, she wanted to show the world what it looks like for her to be unapologetically herself.
“I think as women, we do that so much, where we just criticize ourselves,” the cover model explained. “I think when telling the story of my brand and communicating that to my audience and a new audience, this was just something that was an important decision for me, and I’m really happy we went through with it.”
2024: Swim Week in Miami
But Miami wasn’t just the place where she served stunning swimsuit looks for the camera. It was also the place she strutted her stuff down the runway in gorgeous designer pieces—and she didn’t walk the Miami Swim Week catwalk alone. In true big sister fashion, she also brought her three younger sisters along for the ride.
Earle’s SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut actually came just one day before her digital cover dropped, making it a June to remember.
No matter where she goes, Earle will always be that girl from Monmouth County, New Jersey. Her sisters are a stark reminder of how far she’s come and, inadvertently, how many fans look up to her as an older figure and role model in their lives.
“Being an older sibling is fun. It’s had its ups and downs. I’m definitely the definition of an older sibling. I’m like very protective over all of them," the East Coaster admitted.
Continuing, she added, “I definitely feel like I'm also an older sibling to a lot of my younger audience. A lot of the times, I’ll meet younger girls and they will come up to me, sometimes in tears, saying that I’ve helped them through something. I think that's really important and can show the power of social media and how effective it can be. And I definitely always want to take care of them and be a good big sister to them.”
2025: Jamaica
Earle’s return to the fold took place in Jamaica with Tsai on the scene once more, and she was just as charming as she was the first time around. Her vibrant and up-to-the-minute wardrobe caught the very essence of the island country to an exceptional degree.
Being featured in the print magazine for the 2025 issue was yet another dream come true for the influencer. She was satisfied with her second feature, noting that the shoot day blew away her expectations, even though she had a few moments where anxieties almost took over.
“That was beyond what I expected. I think the first shots, I was really, really nervous. I could barely move or speak. I don’t know why. I just get so shy,” she divulged in her YouTube vlog documenting the behind the scenes of the shoot. “After the first ones, I kind of warmed up, and everyone around me is just so nice. So, I feel like they make me feel comfortable during these things.”
Extending her thoughts, Earle confessed, “Halfway through, I was in the tent changing, and I just started tearing up, and I was like, ‘Okay, like can’t cry right now.’ And I was just like, ‘What, like, is my life? Like what am I doing?’ And like this is just insane. [...] It was just a lot of fun. I can’t believe I’m doing this.”
2025: A return to the runway
SI Swimsuit Swim Week was so good, she had to do it twice! Following her 2025 feature in the magazine, Earle joined many other 2025 SI Swimsuit models to walk the Miami catwalk. It’s moments like these—when she is effervescent and confident in the skin she’s in—that the message behind her social media content rings true.
“I try to be very transparent with my audience. I share everything with them, and I also try to embody a confident woman,” Earle commented. “Portraying confident women and giving out the message to any women out there that you can do what you want and you can achieve your goals and be the best version of yourself [is my goal].”
Still, having millions of followers across multiple platforms isn’t something she takes lightly. Earle knows how much power her voice holds, which is why, with her words, she hopes to encourage and empower her audience to normalize all the highs and lows that come with being human.
“I hope that [my platform] gives younger women a better understanding of everything that goes into being human,” the TikTok sensation professed. “I think growing up on social media, I would just see such picture-perfect moments. And I think there was part of me at times, especially dealing with acne and looking to social media and seeing everyone with glass skin, and I’ve spoken to a lot of the girls in my audience when I meet them and they always reassure me, they’re like, ‘This has changed my life so much and just given me so much confidence’ from just a simple post that I do. So I hope that [my content] just normalizes the good and the bad and everything that goes into being human.”
By being authentically herself, she introduced the world to a person who isn’t afraid to take on any task, no matter how daunting. The many multitudes she contains add up to create none other than two-time SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle.