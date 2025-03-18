Berkleigh Wright Stuns in Angelic in New Denim, Black String Bikini Modeling Digitals
Berkleigh Wright showcased her beauty and confidence in a new set of modeling digitals. The SI Swimsuit star, who co-won the Swim Search last year and earned her rookie spot in the 2024 issue, made her debut posing for Derek Kettela in Belize. The Kansas native, who recently moved to Los Angeles, looked effortlessly ethereal in the understated yet captivating Instagram photos captured by photographer Maria Piracci.
Digitals are designed to highlight a model’s natural look with minimal styling and glam. Wright’s flawless face card, chiseled bone structure and mesmerizing blue eyes shone in the cover photo, where she wore a cropped black tee paired with mid-rise, medium-wash blue jeans. In the next two photos, she flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and toned abs in a classic black string bikini. Her long blonde locks were styled into effortless beachy curls, while her bold, smoldering gaze elevated the fierce aesthetic.
“New week, new digis. By @piracci 📷,” she captioned the March 17 Instagram post.
The former Denver Broncos cheerleader said goodbye to her team and the sport when she relocated to Southern California last year to focus more on modeling. She has also been a full-time remote technical account manager at Oracle for several years.
“I definitely think I made the right decision,” Wright told SI Swimsuit of the career shift. “I felt like I had given the team as much of me as I could and was leaving behind a really good legacy. I felt like I had experienced everything I wished out of the program. I just felt so fulfilled by it. I was ready to pass on my chaps to someone who was ready to fill their cup too, because I felt like mine was full. But it’s bittersweet, like ending a five-year, incredible relationship—you’re never ready to say goodbye, but at some point, you have to.”
The open casting call alum, who was one of seven co-winners of the 2023 search often credits SI Swimsuit and the friends she made through the process with inspiring her and giving her the confidence to take this next leap of life.
“Becoming a rookie—it helped me come out of my shell and also just like realize my potential and everything else that I wanted to do. I was reaching the peak of my cheerleading career, I was ready to take that next step, and that [SI Swimsuit] really helped me realize that I was ready to do that,” she shared. “[My fellow Swim Search co-winners and I] all lift each other up, and we help each other realize our potentials and our strengths.”