Heidi Klum, Brooks Nader and More of Our Fave SI Swimsuit Model Halloween Costumes Through the Years

Welcome, friends and fiends! With Halloween coming up fast this Saturday, Oct. 31, we couldn’t help but think back to all the unforgettable Halloween costumes SI Swimsuit models have rocked over the years! From pop culture icons to beloved movie characters and beyond, these stylish stars are always a treat to spot on our spooky-season feeds—pun very much intended.

So without further ado, we’ve listed just a handful of our favorite Halloween costumes SI Swimsuit models have donned over the last few years below—oh, and of course, happy Halloween!

Heidi Klum

For those out of the loop, Klum is sincerely the undisputed queen of Halloween. From Jessica Rabbit to a nightmare-inducing worm, the 1998 SI Swimsuit cover star always brings the energy in October. Still, one of our favorite underrated costumes was her 2018 Princess Fiona from Shrek, complete with an onion carriage—a layered take on a traditional “couples’ costume.”

Olivia Dunne

Speaking of humorous couples’ costumes, 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star Dunne channeled Pamela Anderson last year for her and longtime boyfriend Paul Skenes’s Borat-themed costumes. Funny enough, this decision proved to be kismet, as Dunne is also set to star in Fox’s Baywatch reboot in January 2027.

Megan Thee Stallion

While she may be known for popularizing “Hot Girl Summer,” this 2021 SI Swimsuit cover star keeps the fun going all year, including on “Hottieween.” In 2023, Megan had us in stitches when she channeled Greta from Gremlins 2, humorously captioning her Instagram post “Greta Snow”—a reference to her own “Tina Snow” alter ego.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid looked positively “SMOKIN’” when she channeled Jim Carrey’s chaotic character from The Mask back in 2019. Of course, the unforgettable look was simply the latest in a long lineup of genuinely incredible costumes from the three-time SI Swimsuit star.

Ciara

We absolutely “remember the time” recording artist and 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model Ciara channeled the Prince of Pop for Halloween! Her costume from last year—inspired by Michael Jackson’s golden music-video fashion—was positively perfect, all the way down to the tiniest details.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader | Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Another costume that didn’t miss a single detail was Nader’s playful take on Julia Roberts’s iconic Pretty Woman outfit in 2022. Recently, the 2023 SI Swimsuit cover star has been on a roll with her celeb-inspired style, also channeling the aforementioned Anderson on the Cannes red carpet earlier this month.

Haley Baylee

Four-time SI Swimsuit star Baylee took a page out of Nader’s book for 2026, looking to another beloved movie character for Halloween inspiration: the always on-trend “Mistress of All Evil,” Maleficent! Sharing the look on Instagram Thursday, Oct. 29, Baylee has also posted costumes inspired by Victoria’s Secret angels and Marvel superheroes this week.

Alix Earle

Of course, we always love a Disney-themed costume! Whether the inspiration comes from a timeless villain like Baylee’s Maleficent or an unexpected but beloved character, like 2026 SI Swimsuit cover star Earle’s sultry Cheshire Cat moment in 2024, Disney magic never goes out of style.

Kim Kardashian

Like Klum, 2022 SI Swimsuit cover star Kardashian also has a bevvy of incredible Halloween costumes to choose a favorite from. Still, we have to highlight her dedicated take on X-Men’s Mystique, especially because we love the humorous story that came with it (she wore the elaborate look to Tracee Ellis Ross’s 50th birthday celebration, believing it was a costume party—it was not).

Gabi Moura

Finally, Moura joined SI Swimsuit for the first time in 2026, and she’s been pulling out all the stops for Halloween this year. She started by showing off her best Jessica Alba-inspired moves, replicating the star’s Honey look. Then, on Thursday, Oct. 29, she and longtime boyfriend Josh Richards channeled classic rom-com energy by recreating the poster for fan-favorite film The Proposal. Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what costume she shares next!

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