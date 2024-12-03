Brittany Mahomes Glows in Stunning Pregnancy Photo Shoot Before Baby Girl’s Arrival
Brittany Mahomes just dropped her long-awaited maternity pics and we are simply obsessed. The SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Belize for her debut photo shoot with Derek Kettela in the 2024 magazine, is expecting baby no. 3 with husband and NFL star Patrick Mahomes. The couple, who are high school sweethearts and got married in 2022, announced the pregnancy in July, writing “Round three, here we come 🤍,” on social media.
The duo are already parents to toddlers Sterling Skye and Patrick Bronze Lavon.
In her latest IG post, the 29-year-old, who celebrates her milestone birthday next August, displayed her growing baby bump in a black cropped long-sleeved turtle-neck and matching fitted maxi skirt. She was captured from the side, neck down in the cover snap and accessorized with chunky cuffs and bracelets, several diamond rings and a clean French manicure.
The KC Current co-owner was photographed by Kansas City-based visual artist Sydney Schneider, who absolutely nailed it. The first few images were in a moody black and white format, while some others were in color. Mahomes opted for a super glowy full glam moment including a glowy base, dramatic lashes and a glossy pinky-nude lip, tapping makeup artist Bex Pichelmann. Hair stylist Laurabeth Cabott styled the model’s long blonde locks into a voluminous half up half down ponytail with the ends curled to perfection.
“Baby girl🥹🤍,” the Texas native captioned the carousel shared with her 2.1 million followers on Dec. 3. View the photos on her Instagram here, also shared on Facebook above.
“These are stunning,” fellow 2024 SI Swim rookie Jenna Sims commented.
“Beyonddddddd!!!!🤍🤍🤍,” editor in chief MJ Day added.
“I just love you so much ❤️ always and forever girl,” Holly Luyah gushed
Truly so beautiful inside and out. Prettiest mama 🎀,” Tan artist Isabel Alysa, who Mahomes worked with for the breathtaking photo shoot, chimed.
“My jaw is on the floor! These are beautiful, Britt! 🤍,” Pichelmann exclaimed.
Some fans even tried to guess potential baby girl names under the post.
The former professional soccer player has candidly spoken about how this pregnancy feels different than the last two, particularly when it comes to her energy levels.
“[I’m] excited to have another little kiddo running around our house causing chaos. I need naps, [though], So I like to work my naps into my schedule now because when you’re pregnant you’re tired,” Mahomes shared. “With the first pregnancy, it was just me. So I could take naps, sleep all day, you know, I had nothing priority for me to do," Brittany explained. "Now I have two kids to take care of, but they do nap at the same time, so I’m able to nap with them. But I am definitely a little bit more tired.”