Brooks Nader Heats Up the Beach in Cheeky Animal Print Bikini
Brooks Nader is soaking up the sun in paradise, wearing a daring outfit that may very well break a couple of necks. Could this be another show-stopping bikini moment that has her exes in a frenzy?
Nader took to the waters of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to sport nothing but a cheeky cheetah print bikini bottom and a mustard yellow trucker hat. With her hair drenched from the pool, the SI Swimsuit Legend looks like an absolute summer daydream.
Check out Nader’s Instagram post here.
The same sentiment can be said for the many other snaps in her photo dump, as they all highlight just how well-rested and relaxed the vibes of her latest vacay are. Solidifying that the only thing behind her she’s concerned about is her own backside, Nader took to the comments section to reassure a fan that she’s not thinking about the past and whoever’s in it.
“She ain’t lookin back,” a fan wrote, to which Nader replied, “neva eva.”
Also spotted in her recent Instagram post was her SI Swimsuit cover of the 2023 issue. That year, she took to the lovely location of the Dominican Republic, where she wowed in various colorful bikinis and one-piece swimsuits with photographer James Macari. For the cover, she served major Baywatch vibes with a truly unforgettable photo.
Her feature in the Dominican Republic marked her fifth photo shoot with SI Swimsuit, following her 2019 debut in Paradise Island, her 2020 shoot in Bali, her 2021 shoot in Hollywood, Fla., and her 2022 shoot in Montenegro. She’s gone on to work with the brand for two additional years, with her 2024 shoot for the 60th anniversary legends feature in Hollywood, Fla., another feature that same year in Mexico and her most recent shoot for the 2025 issue in Bermuda.
No matter the shoot, Nader knows she causes a buzz whenever she poses for another SI Swimsuit feature or impromptu photo on vacation. As for her outer circle—particularly her ex-boyfriends—the model knows people are watching her every move. But despite this, she’s focused on her own lane.
“They like it. They view it, they see it,” Nader told PEOPLE when asked what her exes think about her SI Swimsuit appearances. “They’re watching, but you know what I mean. I mean, I’m moving right along. I’m sure they see it, but whatever. I don’t care.”
Regarding her inner circle, featured in her latest Instagram drop, her loved ones remain impressed by Nader’s accolades, as being a cover model and appearing in the magazine for so many back-to-back years is impressive.
“I do feel that every year I have the same reaction. You wait on pins and needles all year to see if you’re back. A lot of people think that it’s a guaranteed thing seven years in, but it’s not. And I still get the chills,” she also told the publication. “I still call my mom crying. She cries, I cry.”
Whether she’s in a bikini for SI Swimsuit or on an extravagant vacation, Nader knows how to get the people talking.