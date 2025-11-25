This Leopard Print Look From Bermuda Has Attached Shapewear & Is 40% Off Right Now
Achieng Agutu has swiftly propelled to stardom since she was first introduced to the brand through its open casting call, Swim Search. The Kenya native was originally one of seven finalists of the competition, and ultimately scored her debut campaign as a co-winner alongside Nina Cash, Sharina Gutierrez, Penny Lane, Brittney Nicole, Jena Sims and Berkleigh Wright.
Following her inaugural photo shoot in Mexico, Agutu returned to the fold a year later and traveled to Bermuda for her most recent feature. Today, we’re delving into her latest appearance in the fold—before she headed to Miami for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show—and sharing how you can still snag one of her looks on location.
Agutu stuns in second year with SI Swimsuit
On the island, the model donned numerous animal-printed swimwear styles including a spotted duo from White Fox and mixed-print multicolored numbers from Camila Coelho and iNAMORATA. She brought her contagious energy to set, and said that her latest feature felt “very, very personal”, while also, “special” following the photoshoot’s release in May.
Agutu’s trajectory began with a leap of faith, and she told the magazine her own advice on those looking to dip their toes into the Swim Search process is to go all in, too.
“You just have to do it. You can’t wait for the motivation. You can’t wait for the inspiration. You can’t wait for somebody to push you and do it. Just do it. Put yourself out there,” she emphatically encouraged. “If I listen to the people who are telling me like, ‘Yeah, but there’s so many other people who are applying, like why you?’ If not me, then who? If not you, then who? If not now, then when?”
Shop her swimsuit
While Agutu’s 2025 shoot hit newsstands in May, it’s not too late to match with the two-time SI Swimsuit model. On location, Agutu repped a figure-hugging plunging one-piece paired with a trio of warm-colored bracelets—and you can score the suit for 40% today.
Agutu modeled TA3’s Brazilian Plungey in its Symmetric Leopard pattern. The garment, which features shapewear sewn into its fabric and a built-in push-up bra for cup sizes A-H, originally retails for $178, but is currently on sale for $106.80. Additionally, the one-piece comes in three more shades, which are all solid colorways, and offers multiple different “torso lengths” ranging from “short”, “regular-long” and “xlong”.