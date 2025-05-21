Swimsuit

Cameron Brink Is Fierce and Gorgeous as Ever in These 6 Pics From Her SI Swim Debut

The basketball pro posed for Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. for the 2025 magazine.

Ananya Panchal

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Cameron Brink capped off a breakout WNBA year with her debut in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, alongside a powerhouse class of 10 athletes featured in this year’s magazine. The Los Angeles Sparks forward was photographed by Ben Horton on the serene shores of Boca Raton, Fla., last November, where she brought both confidence and vulnerability to the camera.

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Vanessa Sposi. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

The 23-year-old, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the historic 2024 WNBA Draft, had her rookie season unexpectedly cut short by a torn ACL last summer. But while her time on the court paused, her presence off it only grew stronger. In between rehabilitation and public appearances, the Stanford alum continued advocating for mental health awareness and building her personal brand as an entrepreneur and role model.

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

In this year’s SI Swimsuit issue, she joined fellow trailblazing young women in sports—including gymnast (and cover girl) Jordan Chiles, sprinter Gabby Thomas and race car driver Toni Breidinger—each of whom brought a unique perspective to the franchise’s ongoing celebration of strength, resilience and individuality.

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Chateau Des Saints. Earrings and bracelets by Gorjana. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

On set, Brink was styled in a a series of rich, sleek, solid hue suits featuring minimal, flattering silhouettes to highlight her toned frame and athletic prowess. The fashion team leaned into quiet strength—understated yet impactful, letting Brink’s natural energy take center stage.

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Swimsuit embroidered by Abbode. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Reflecting on the experience, Brink was candid about the complex beauty standards women face, particularly in sports.

“I think it’s always really hard to be a woman in this world, but especially a female athlete,” she said. “Am I supposed to look more feminine? Am I supposed to look more athletic? What’s the balance? What do people think?”

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

She added that her relationship with body image hasn’t always been easy, but participating in the shoot marked a turning point.

“My femininity—I hold that very close to my self-image, so it’s definitely gone back and forth,” Brink noted. “I think every female athlete’s had a really rough go with body image. But I’m definitely glad I’ve gotten to a really good place, and I was able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit. It was just very empowering.”

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by GIGI C. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Today, the New Jersey native uses her platform to champion mental health and body confidence. She is a brand ambassador for SKIMS, New Balance, Gorjana, Urban Decay and more. She is also the founder of Next 22, a leadership and basketball camp designed to inspire the next generation of young girls through sport.

Brink and fiancé Ben Felter, a fellow former Cardinal, got engaged in Paris last September.

