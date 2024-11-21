Cameron Brink’s Stunning SI Swimsuit Ocean Video Sets Social Media on Fire
When you turn Gen Z into an SI Swimsuit model you get the inevitable: incredible, viral social media content. The magazine just announced an exciting group of female athletes set to star in the 2025 issue, and WNBA rookie Cameron Brink is on the roster. The pro basketball player who was the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s historic draft landed with the Los Angeles Sparks and had an incredible first few games of the season before tearing her ACL. The Stanford University alumnus, who just got engaged to longtime boyfriend and fellow Cardinal Ben Felter, is on the road to recovery and preparing to be back in action next year.
In a new post shared on SI Swimsuit’s Instagram, Brink recreated an iconic and easily recognizable social media trend from The Princess Diaries, where Mia Thermopolis (played by Anne Hathaway) reacts to the news that she is the daughter of Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), the queen of Genovia.
“A princess? Shut up!” the New Jersey native mouthed along to the sound bite from the film, which then transitioned to the song “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey.
The 22-year-old, who celebrates her birthday next month, began the clip in her glam chair and finished with a seamless transition onto the breathtaking beaches of Boca Raton, Fla. Brink flaunted her long lean legs, toned arms and sculpted washboard abs in a super cool, futuristic white bikini from Chateau des Saints featuring a stylish keyhole cut-out and skin-baring panels and the minimalist string bottoms.
“This 2025 SI Swimsuit roster is looking so good. 👙,” the brand captioned the video on Instagram.
“BRB on way to gym,” 2024 SI Swim rookie Jena Sims commented.
“Soooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Swim Search co-winner Sharina Gutierrez added.
“real life goddess,” stock car racing driver Toni Breidinger, who also posed for the 2025 magazine, chimed.
“Epic 🙌🏽 ,” Nicky Gathrite wrote. “The @chateaudessaints bikini is 🔥.”
“Ben is so proud 🥹,” Sydel Curry-Lee said, pointing out Brink’s fiancé smiling brightly in the background of the first snippet. Felter popped the question when he surprised her in France during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.
“so proud of you. what a dream ✨✨. ps great cameo of Ben!” Jennifer Aaker agreed.
“What a well deserved and incredible honor, congrats!” one fan gushed.
This isn’t the first time Brink is modeling. The Next22 summer camp founder has also starred in campaigns for Urban Decay, SKIMS and Olipop, and is an ambassador for New Balance.